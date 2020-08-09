Cubs Release Derek Dietrich – MLB Trade Rumors

The Cubs revealed that utilityman Derek Dietrich has actually been launched so that Dietrich can check out a Major League chance with another club. (MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian was amongst those to report the news.)

Dietrich signed a minors handle Chicago simply prior to the July opener, and just 3 days after the Reds launched him from another minors agreement. Dietrich didn’t get a call- approximately the Cubs’ active lineup, and it’s reasonable to presume that he wasn’t in the group’s strategies in the future, which caused their approving his ask for a release. With Dietrich’s performance history of multi- positional flexibility and a profession 107 OPS+, any variety of groups might have their eye on him for routine major league responsibility.

Dietrich invested his very first 6 seasons with the Marlins prior to having fun with the Reds in a rather uncommon 2019 season. He struck a profession- finest 19 homers and published a profession- finest.462 punching portion over 306 plate looks, though he batted just.187 Much of Dietrich’s 2019 production was constructed around an unbelievable 68- PA stretch in May, as Dietrich took off to strike.293/.397/.931 and 12 crowning achievement.