Cubs Place Kris Bryant On 10-Day Injured List

The Cubs revealed that Kris Bryant has actually been put on the 10-day injured list due to a sprained left ring finger. The positioning is retroactive to August 19. There is no matching relocation for now, so the Cubs will play tonight’s video game versus the White Sox with just 27 gamers on their 28-man active lineup.

Bryant has actually been fighting finger and left wrist concerns for over a week now, since an effort at a diving catch throughout the Cubs’ 7-2 win over the Indians on August 12. After a video game off, Bryant tried to play through the injury however still appeared troubled, as evidenced by his 2-for-16 efficiency over a four-game stretch. Bryant hasn’t played because Monday, though as kept in mind as ESPN.com’s Jesse Rogers, supervisor David Ross stated simply earlier today that putting Bryant on the IL was “not the plan right now.” Clearly those strategies altered, and Bryant will now get some more time off to totally recover up.

The time away may likewise act as something of a reboot for Bryant after a sluggish start to the 2020 season. The slugger has actually struck just.177/.271/.323 over his very first 70 plate looks, though Bryant has actually been handling a variety of small health concerns (an aching back, aching elbow, and some intestinal health problem) because Opening Day.