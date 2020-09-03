Cubs Place Jose Quintana On 10-Day Injured List

The Cubs are positioning southpaw Jose Quintana on the 10-day injured with left lat swelling, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. They remembered righty Jason Adam to take Quintana’s put on their lineup, per Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic.

This continues a year to forget for Quintana, who needed to go through left thumb surgical treatment at the start of July and was not able to debut up untilAug 25. Quintana has actually given that tossed 6 innings of four-run ball with 9 strikeouts and 2 strolls over a set of relief looks. He’ll now rejoin righty Tyler Chatwood as Cubs beginning choices on the injured list. The NL Central leaders still have Cy Young competitor Yu Darvish, Kyle Hendricks, Jon Lester and Alec Mills around to fill rotation areas, however there’s no one with a performance history measuring up to Quintana’s to take his position, and the Cubs can’t try to find developed outside assistance now that the trade due date has actually passed. For now, it appears the Cubs will rely on righty Adbert Alzolay, who has 3 MLB begins on his resume.

Quintana is just numerous weeks from reaching the free-agent market, so it’s far from suitable that he’ll shop his services around the majors off an injury-ruined season. The 31-year-old, formerly with the White Sox, has actually generally been rather resilient given that his profession started in 2012. In truth, from …