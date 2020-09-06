Cubs Designate Steven Souza – MLB Trade Rumors

In in between video games of a doubleheader with the Cardinals, the Cubs have actually designated outfielder Steven Souza Jr. for task, the group revealed. Right- hander Tyson Miller has actually been remembered and will be readily available for tonight’s video game.

Souza went 0- for- 2 with 2 strikeouts in the very first video game (a 4- 2 win forSt Louis), possibly ending his Cubs period with a. 148 batting average and.591 OPS over 31 plate looks Souza pertained to Chicago on a one- year offer worth $1MM in ensured cash throughout the offseason, however it has actually been a difficult season for the outfielder, who hasn’t produced as the plate and likewise missed out on near to 2 weeks with a best hamstring stress.

After missing out on all of 2019 recuperating from significant knee surgical treatment, Souza had a success simply in going back to the field this year, though he is still seeking to return to the type he showed in his 2015- 17 prime time with theRays Being declared off the DFA wire would put a brand-new group on the hook for what stays of Souza’s prorated $1MM income, which is just around $125K at this moment and possibly worth a flier for a group in requirement of outfield depth. Then once again, if Souza clears waivers and is then launched, an interested group might then sign him for just a prorated minimum income, with the Cubs footing the rest of his surefire costs.