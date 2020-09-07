Cubs Claim Billy Hamilton – MLB Trade Rumors

The Chicago Cubs claimed Billy Hamilton off waivers from the Mets today, per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com (via Twitter). The Cubs also added Ildemaro Vargas to the active roster and designated Matt Dermody for assignment. Bastian also reports that the Pedro Strop deal is official.

Hamilton, in the conversation for the fastest player in baseball, joins his third team of the 2020 season, though he was DFA’ed by the Giants before the start of the season. With the Mets, Hamilton appeared in 17 games, but saw just 25 plate appearances. He was unable to muster much at the dish, slashing .045/.083/.045 in that time. Hamilton did steal 3 bases in 4 attempts, which might be a better gauge of his success at this point in his career. He appeared 6 times as a pinch-runner for the Mets.

Hamilton could serve as a defensive option late in games for the Cubs in center, but his primary usage should be as a pinch-runner. The Cubs have Ian Happ playing most days in center with Albert Almora, Cameron Maybin, and Nico Hoerner used when Happ needs a day off or moves around the diamond. Any of those three might be used at times to run, but none have the speed of Hamilton. He’ll fill the role of a late-inning burner that’s been filled by Quintin Berry and Jarrod Dyson in…