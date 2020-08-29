Cubs Asked Tigers About Cameron Maybin

Cameron Maybin‘s name has actually become part of trade conversations in between the Tigers and Cubs, the Athletic’s Eno Sarris and Brittany Ghiroli report (membership needed). Maybin would be a pure rental piece, as the outfielder is just signed through the 2020 season and is owed approximately $280K for the staying month of action.

Now a veteran of 14 MLB seasons with 8 various groups, Maybin signed a 1 year, $1.5 MM handle the Tigers last winter season in the wake of among his most efficient years at the plate. Maybin his.285/.364/.494 with a career-best 11 crowning achievement over 269 plate looks with the Yankees in 2019, turning into one of numerous unheralded bench gamers to step up huge for the injury-riddled Bronx Bombers lineup.

Thus far in 2020, Maybin has actually struck.256/.310/.436 over simply 42 PA, as he missed out on 2 weeks of action due to a quad injury. Albeit in an extremely little sample size, Statcast metrics such as hard-hit portion and barrels show that Maybin is continuing the enhanced strong agreement he played in 2015 inNew York Detroit has actually utilized Maybin just as a best fielder this season, and while he can still play center in a pinch, the 33-year-old is most likely best matched for corner outfield responsibility at this moment in his profession.

This may be all the Cubs would be searching for in a depth …