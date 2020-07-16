Cube Key Finder Smart Tracker Bluetooth Tracker for Dogs, Kids, Cats, Luggage, Wallet, with app for Phone, Replaceable Battery Waterproof Tracking Device



Product Description

Now finding it is as easy as 1, 2, 3!

Losing stuff is easy. Now finding it is as easy as 1,2,3. With the Cube Tracker just tag, ping and find. This cool, innovative way to keep track of your important things makes your busy life so much easier.

You can attach your Cube Tracker to so many of the things you need. Use it to find your keys, phone, purse or jacket. When that thing is lost, ping Cube with your mobile phone to make it ring. You can find your phone with Cube Tracker too by pinging your mobile phone with the button on Cube. Cube will make your phone ring even if your phone is on silent! The Cube Tracker app shows the last known location on a map and uses Bluetooth to tell you if you are near or far.

Say you lose your keys in the rain, Cube Tracker is waterproof. Say you lose them in the snow, Cube Tracker can survive in sub-zero temps. This genius product can even help you find something you didn’t realize you lost. Once you remember you lost your keys, Cube Tracker can help you find them up to two years after you tagged them.

Compare Models

Range

100 Feet

200 Feet

200 Feet

100 Feet

Volume

80dB

100dB

101dB

80dB

Battery

Replaceable CR2032 battery

Rechargeable battery

Replaceable CR2025 battery

Replaceable CR2032 battery

Dimensions

L 38mm x W 38mm x H 9mm

L 47mm x W 47mm x H 2mm

L 42mm x W 42mm x H 6.5mm

L 38mm x W 38mm x H 9mm

Weight

12g

10g

15g

12g

Taking family photos? Use CUBE as a shutter button for your phone camera

Lost your Phone? Use your CUBE to locate your phone with ring, vibrate, and flash, even if the app is not running

No need to replace CUBE each year. Just replace battery yourself once a year. Extra battery included

Simple CUBE Tracker app will show last known location on a map, uses bluetooth to tell if you are near or far, press find and CUBE will ring. Also has a separation alarm to alert you if you left something behind.