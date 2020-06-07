Cuba sets example with successful programme to contain coronavirus | World news

Every morning from 8am to 11 household physician Liz Caballero winds by twisting alleys and geese beneath washing strains in Havana’s Vedado district. She interviews households sharing crumbling artwork deco mansions and works her means by Soviet-style residence blocks. She’s in search of indicators.

“It’s not uncommon for us to go door to door like this,” she stated. “We’ve done it in the past when we’ve had dengue outbreaks.”

The World Health Organization has recognized Latin America as the brand new centre for coronavirus pandemic, however during the last two months, instances in Cuba have fallen. Cubans at the moment are 24 instances much less possible to catch the virus than Dominicans, 27 instances much less possible to catch it than Mexicans, and greater than 70 instances much less possible to be contaminated than Brazilians.

Desperate for vacationer income, Cuba closed its border later than most different nations within the area. But ever because the communist-ruled island shut out the skin world in late March, it has thrown every little thing however the kitchen sink on the virus.

The state has commanded tens of 1000’s of household docs, nurses and medical college students to “actively screen” all houses on the island for instances Covid-19 – each single day. That signifies that from Monday to Sunday, Dr Caballero and her medical college students should stroll for miles, monitoring the 328 households on her beat.

“There’s no other country in the hemisphere that does anything approaching this,” stated William Leogrande, professor of presidency at American University in Washington DC. “The entire group of their healthcare system is to be in shut contact with the inhabitants, determine well being issues as they emerge, and deal with them instantly.

"We know scientifically that quick identification of cases, contact tracing and quarantine are the only way to contain the virus in the absence of a vaccine – and because it begins with prevention, the Cuban health system is perfectly suited to carry out that containment strategy."









People queue to purchase meals amid issues concerning the unfold of the coronavirus outbreak, in downtown Havana final month. Photograph: Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters



Cuba has to this point reported 2,173 confirmed instances of and 83 deaths from coronavirus. Everybody who assessments optimistic on the island is hospitalised. People suspected of carrying the virus are put into state-run “isolation centres”, normally for 14 days.

Alejandro Gutiérrez, a 26-year-old French trainer, determined to depart Havana in April to wait out the pandemic in his native metropolis of Trinidad. He and his household had been stopped at a navy checkpoint and despatched to an isolation centre the place they had been confined inside a disused vacation villa.

Though they weren’t allowed out of the villa, the household was frightened of contracting the sickness on-site. Food was left exterior their door, and thrice a day they obtained checkups from a health care provider. After three days his household examined adverse and had been allowed to enter the town.

As he was travelling from the capital, the place instances had been rising, to a metropolis with no energetic instances, Guitiérrez thought-about the measure was “severe”, “rigid” however “for the common good”.

Gail Reed, editor in chief of the journal Medicc Review, believes Cuba’s common well being system has allowed the federal government to “direct a unified rather than a fragmented strategy”.

“Asymptomatic cases are identified through contact tracing followed by antibody testing and, when positive, a PCR [polymerase chain reaction test, which can find viral particles on a person] for confirmation,” she stated.

This tracing and isolation regime is made potential by human assets. Cuba has the highest doctor-to-patient ratio in the world (even when the 10,000 or so docs presently working overseas are subtracted from the full). And whereas well being spending was lower throughout Raúl Castro’s time as president (2008–2018), the island spends the next proportion of its GDP on healthcare than any other country in the region.

While 30% of the 630 million individuals in Latin America and the Caribbean have "no access to healthcare for financial reasons" in accordance to the Pan American Health Organization, all people in Cuba is roofed.













Cuban docs, defending themselves from the rain with plastic baggage, go by photographs of Fidel Castro and Che Guevara earlier than departing to Kuwait to help with the coronavirus outbreak, in Havana on Thursday. Photograph: Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters



But the state’s response additionally includes coercion. A recent study printed within the Lancet discovered that whereas “institutional-based isolation” is simpler at containing Covid-19 than “home-based isolation”, nations in Europe and the US wrestle to arrange isolation centres “due to a lack of social acceptability or negative public perceptions”.

In Cuba there isn’t a judicial recourse to enforced isolation. The use of face masks in public is necessary, and individuals who refuse to put on them might be fined and even jailed.

And the 28,000 medical college students “mobilised” to assist docs and nurses to detect signs and hint contacts should comply if they need to graduate.

At the start of this pandemic, President Donald Trump within the US known as Covid-19 a “hoax”. Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, has known as coronavirus “a little flu”, attended rallies, and sacked well being ministers calling for social distancing.

At a time when eccentric, anti-science populists run the area’s strongest nations, Cuba’s evidence-based method – and strict enforcement – sets it aside.

“Their real success has been applying the most important public health measures that physicians around the world know are effective,” stated Reed. “And they’ve had the political will to make it work.”