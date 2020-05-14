Cuba Gooding Jr. Sings to Nurses Fighting COVID-19 in Anaheim

OCTV
Cuba Gooding Jr. is doing his component to raise the spirits of the endure ladies fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines … with an uplifting tune and also story of his very own willpower.
The “Jerry Maguire” celebrity serenaded the nurses at 2 of the most significant clinical centers in Anaheim, the center of the coronavirus break out in Orange County … singing a tune he found out as a child in church.
Cuba abandoned his mask to sing and also inform a motivating tale of his very own tests and also adversities in the Anaheim location … remembering the moment he was so down on his good luck he was homeless and also living in a sanctuary.
The star claims the area in Anaheim and also close-by Tustin rallied around him when he was having a hard time … and also he claims the excellent people in Orange County will certainly constantly have the registered nurse’s backs.
Cuba’s looking ahead to returning to Anaheim Ducks hockey video games and also journeys to Disneyland … yet in the meanwhile, he’s motivating our crucial heroes to remain solid and also understand they’re liked.