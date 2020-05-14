Cuba Gooding Jr. Sings to Nurses Fighting COVID-19 in Anaheim



Cuba Gooding Jr. is doing his component to raise the spirits of the endure ladies fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines … with an uplifting tune and also story of his very own willpower.

The “Jerry Maguire” celebrity serenaded the nurses at 2 of the most significant clinical centers in Anaheim, the center of the coronavirus break out in Orange County … singing a tune he found out as a child in church.

Cuba abandoned his mask to sing and also inform a motivating tale of his very own tests and also adversities in the Anaheim location … remembering the moment he was so down on his good luck he was homeless and also living in a sanctuary.

The star claims the area in Anaheim and also close-by Tustin rallied around him when he was having a hard time … and also he claims the excellent people in Orange County will certainly constantly have the registered nurse’s backs.