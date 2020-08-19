Cuba Gooding Jr accused of raping woman



Mr Gooding was envisioned getting to Manhattan Criminal Court in January on searching charges





Cuba Gooding Jr has actually been accused of raping a woman two times, according to a civil claim submitted on Tuesday.

The Oscar- winning star is declared to have actually attacked the unnamed woman in a New York hotel space in 2013.

A legal agent for Mr Gooding, Mark Jay Heller, stated the accusations were incorrect.

The star has actually formerly dealt with claims that he searched numerous ladies, however this is the very first time he has actually been accused of rape.

The woman, recognized just as Jane Doe, stated she satisfied Gooding in a Manhattan bar in August 2013 and was welcomed to join him for beverages at a close-by hotel.

The star stated he required to alter his clothing, and welcomed her approximately his hotel space.

The claim declares Mr Gooding then raped her. She is looking for a jury trial along with countervailing and compensatory damages.

Mr Heller told The New York Times the accusations in the claim were”completely false and defamatory”

He likewise kept in mind the accusations had …