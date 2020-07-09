Cub Foods To Open 2 Pop-Up Tent Locations To Fight Food Deserts After George Floyd Unrest – WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minneapolis grocery stores damaged in the riots following George Floyd’s death in late May will reopen to help communities struggling with use of fresh groceries.

The Lake Street location is in part of town considered a food desert, where there aren’t many food markets or places to buy fresh food and produce. Wednesday’s opening of a temporary store is vital.

Back in May, damage and looting was rampant in the region, with people breaking in and stealing from many small businesses, including a Target and the grocery store.

Wednesday, a 1,300-square-foot “pop-up” store will open on Lake Street. Inside the tent, customers will discover stocked shelves of fresh produce, meat, dairy along with other popular grocery items. There is also a pharmacy. Cub does want to eventually rebuild and reopen these stores.

For those who desire a full food store, Cub could have buses running from the Lake Street store to the Quarry location on New Brighton Boulevard in northeast Minneapolis. The free rides start each hour.

The West Broadway Avenue location will open later in July, and certainly will also offer free rides to the Crystal store.