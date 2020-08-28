Cuadrado ‘can’t imagine’ Barcelona icon Messi joining Ronaldo at Juventus

The Colombian is not able to visualize the Barca legend coordinating with his excellent specific competitor in Turin

Juventus assaulter Juan Cuadrado can not see Barcelona super star Lionel Messi joining Cristiano Ronaldo at the Serie A champs.

Messi has actually sensationally informed Barca he wishes to leave the club, where the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has actually invested his whole expert profession.

Though he has yet to discuss his choice, Goal comprehends Messi plans to offer his variation of occasions in the coming days.

Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter have actually been most highly related to relocations for the 33-year-old, who has actually won 10 La Liga titles and 4 Champions League crowns throughout his time at Barca.

Others have actually recommended Messi might sign up with Ronaldo in Turin to unite the 2 finest gamers of the modern, however Cuadrado would be amazed if such a relocation occurred.

“I can’t imagine it at all. The truth is that I don’t,” he informed ESPN Nexo on Thursday.

Cuadrado included: “Just like with Cristiano, many people did not believe and suddenly he arrived.”

Man City is thought about among the most likely landing areas for Messi, with his previous supervisor at Barca Pep Guardiola at the helm.

Goal has actually reported that Guardiola and Messi have actually spoken in current days, with the set still taking pleasure in a strong relationship.

PSG …