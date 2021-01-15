According to brokerage firms from Wall Street, several analysts have predicted the stocks of CTG to report sales of $93.73 million for the quarter. As with records prescribed by Zacks Investment, two of the research analysts involved with the firm have already given out their estimates regarding the firm’s earnings.

The range has been fixed from $93.50 million to $93.95 million. Interestingly, Computer Task had already posted revenue of $99.32 million the previous year, so this is indicative of a negative annual growth rate of 5.6% CTG will be posting their next earnings report on the 23rd of February.

The Quarterly Earnings of CTG

The stocks of CTG had previously posted their quarterly results on the 20th of February. The provider of information technology had reported an EPS of $0.18 in the quarter, which was more than the consensus set by Thomson Reuters. Also, the company has a 2.03% net margin and a 10.60% return on its equity. CTG had reported a revenue of $88.65 million for that quarter, which was significantly more than the consensus estimate.

In yet another report, Zacks did increase the rating of Computer Task Group from hold to buy, along with a $6.35 target price- which was issued in a note on the 23rd of October.

The shares of CTG traded on Friday at $6.55. The year low of the company was $2.86, with a $7.30 year high. The moving average for the firm over the course of 50 days was $6.63, but the same over 200 days was $5.45. The company had a 2.01 current ratio, along with a 2.01 quick ratio. The market cap for this quarter was $99.48 million, with a 0.92 PEG ratio, and a 12.60 PE ratio.