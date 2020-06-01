CTA’s Abrupt Closure Leaves People Stranded Around City

“I have no idea how I’m going to get home,” one man said.

HYDE PARK — The abrupt lockdown of all CTA trains and buses amid the agitation Sunday evening found Chicagoans napping and abandoned a few people a long way from home.

The CTA reported the shutdown of all train and transport lines at 5:17 p.m. Sunday on Twitter, saying the service would end at 6:30 p.m. A few lines had just halted service in light of the fact that the city had blocked anybody from going Downtown in order to prevent a repeat of Saturday night’s Downtown destruction.

At 6:16 p.m., a crisis text-based notification went out on phones around the territory, saying the 6:30 p.m. CTA shutdown would go on until Monday morning. It likewise cautioned of the city’s 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. check-in time, however, noticed that essential employees were absolved.



However, the CTA closure left a considerable lot of those fundamental laborers no real way to return home. A few people took to online life to communicate shock, saying they didn’t get enough notification to make it home.

In Hyde Park, a man called Sam who went to the area to play chess stated that without the CTA, he was abandoned on 53rd Street.

“I have no idea how I’m going to get home,” he said, borrowing a phone to make some calls and hoping to find a spot in a friend’s home nearby. “Figure it out tomorrow.”

Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) asked on her Facebook page “Is there anyone stranded because of the CTA shut down?” That led to some 70 comments.

“I hope you are asking in part so that you can tell the mayor that it is unacceptable to trap protesters and essential workers by shutting down public transit,” wrote a woman.

Later Sunday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot shared a tweet the CTA would start giving service updates at 5 a.m. Monday.