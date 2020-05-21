CT Transit workers hold protest demanding hazard pay, better working conditions amid pandemic

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The individuals who drive, clear, and preserve Connecticut’s buses say extra must be accomplished to maintain them, and their passengers, protected throughout the pandemic. Their union held a rally exterior the Greater Bridgeport Transit administration constructing Wednesday morning.

In this pandemic, there are apparent essential workers: Health care professionals in a hospital; cashiers within the grocery retailer. However, a lot of them get to these jobs on public buses. The individuals who drive these buses are feeling neglected.

“We have people who are scared to go to work because they’re afraid of dying,” stated Veronia Chavers of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 443 in Stamford.

At least one Connecticut bus driver already has died of Covid-19, in line with the Amalgamated Transit Union. Many extra have gotten sick.

Union members held a protest in Bridgeport, demanding issues like masks and gloves for all workers. The head of Greater Bridgeport Transit says that’s already been accomplished.

“We actually ordered personal protective equipment as early as January when we sort of sensed the beginning of all of this,” stated Doug Holcomb, CEO of Greater Bridgeport Transit. “Since then, we have changed a lot of policies.”

For occasion, passengers solely use the rear door, and they don’t pay a fare, all to attenuate the interplay between passengers and drivers. But the union factors out buses have techniques that mechanically flow into air all through the bus.

“If there are individuals who are sitting on those buses and they are coughing and sneezing and they have this virus, it’s gonna be transmitted,” stated ATU Local 1336 President Mustafa Salahuddin.

They say filters might be put in to stop that. They additionally need to see limitations between passengers and drivers. And they need hazard pay for being on the entrance strains of this pandemic.

One massive drawback for all of these requests is that, once more, most bus strains have stopped charging fares.

“We’re listening to everything the union has to say about that,” Holcomb stated. “It is important to note, with fare suspension, in Bridgeport alone, the agency is losing around $420,000 a month.”

ATU represents 1000’s of individuals throughout Connecticut, and says some bus corporations and transit districts are protecting drivers safer than others. At the very least, the union would really like folks with entrance line expertise serving on the committees which might be advising the governor about what to do going ahead.