CT leaders gather to support victim of racially-charged attack | News

STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut political leaders and neighborhood activists versus bigotry are signing up with forces at a rally today.

It’s in support of a Connecticut female who was a victim of a supposed racially-motivated assaulted.

The peace and justice rally begins at twelve noon.

It’s part of a series of demonstrations for weeks now because this occurrence on June 26.

Today’s lineup consists ofLt Governor Susan Bysiewicz and youth efficiencies.

The female who individuals are revealing support for is Crystal Caldwell.

Her lawyer launched video footage of what occurred inside the Quality Inn Hotel in Mystic where she works.

When we last talked with Caldwell 2 weeks back, she was still suffering and continuing treatment for her injuries.

You can see her being kicked and punched by 2 white hotel visitors throughout one of her shifts.

Caldwell works the front desk and states the couple seethed and called down to grumble about the absence of warm water in their space.

Stonington Police states Caldwell was assaulted two times after that call.

The 2nd time was captured on electronic camera near the ice maker.

The couple, Philip Sarner and Emily Orbay, and Caldwell were taken to the health center.

The couple left and returned to New York prior to cops jailed them.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Marshals took Sarner and Orbay into custody.

The New York couple was charged with attack and intimidation based upon bigotry and predisposition.

An independent detective is checking out how Stonington Police managed the case and why that couple wasn’t jailed faster and were able to return to New York.