CSTO urges Yerevan, Baku ‘to end cross-border fire’ – Armenian News

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has expressed serious concerns over the reported tensions along the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, calling upon Yerevan and Baku to immediately end the exchange of fire.

In an official statement cited by RIA Novosti, the Russia-led military bloc also highlighted the damages and losses “caused by the use of heavy military equipment”.

“This situation is not conducive to normalizing the situation along the borders between the two neighboring countries, of which one – the Republic of Armenia – is a CSTO member state. That testifies to a breach of the ceasefire regime agreed on the level of the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaderships,” it said.

The Organization also extended its condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

It also called attention to the earlier statements (by the CSTO Council of Ministers) urging the sides “to rely exclusively on peaceful conflict settlement methods” and to avoid provocations in an effort to rule out further escalations.

Azerbaijan provoked tensions on state the border with Armenia on Sunday, July 12. In an official statement, the Ministry of Defense reported an infiltration attempt by several servicemen who wanted to cross into the north-eastern region of Tavush in a minivan. After a warning by the Armenian side, they returned to the starting positions, leaving the vehicle on Armenia’s territory.

The adversary repeated the border transgression attempt about an hour later, opening fire in the same direction, but was subsequently suppressed and pushed back with losses. Armenia reported no casualties.

Azerbaijan continued firing mortars against Armenian outposts also on Monday afternoon. The situation calmed down later during the day. In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, the Ministry’s spokesperson, Shushan Stepanyan, reported a relative calm in the border zone. She later published a video featuring the Armenian Armed Forces’ retaliatory operation of neutralizing an Azerbaijani tank and Azerbaijani military outposts.

The Azerbaijani state media reported four losses in the country’s military earlier today.

—

The Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in 1988 when the Armenian majority of the then autonomous region declared its intention to break away from Azerbaijan. In a referendum held on December 10, 1991 (days before the collapse of the USSR), the population voted overwhelmingly in favor of independence (99.89%). The move was followed by Azerbaijan’s large-scale military operations against Nagorno-Karabakh and seven neighboring regions. The armed violence left around 25,000-30,000 people dead; thousands were internally displaced. The Ceasefire Accord, which went into effect in May 1994, formally put an end to the armed attacks in the conflict zone, but sporadic fighting in the area breaks out time and again. Since 1994, the OSCE Minsk Group, a mission co-chaired by France, the United States and Russia, has been spearheading the efforts towards a peaceful solution to the conflict. .

The hostilities escalated to an unprecedented degree in April 2016 in what was later dubbed a Four-Day War. In the early hours of April 1, 2016, Azerbaijan’s armed forces launched heavy offensives along the Line of Contact, provoking large-scale confrontations with the Defense Army of Nagorno-Kkarabakh. The adversary also shelled civilian settlements, particularly the southern and north-eastern regions of Hadrut and Marakert.

A ceasefire was reached on 5 April between the chiefs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Moscow. The Nagorno-Karabakh authorities also welcomed the verbal agreement.