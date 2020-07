The Collective Security Treaty Organization’s Secretary-General on Monday assembled an unique conference with company’s Permanent Council to address the current escalations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, the Organization’s site reports.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a telephone discussion with Stanislav Zas to sophisticated on the ceasefire infractions provoked by Azerbaijani militaries (in addition to the repercussions of future possible tensions).