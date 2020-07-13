CSTO postpones emergency meeting to discuss recent escalation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border – Panorama

The emergency conference of the CSTO Permanent Council started by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas on July 13 has actually been held off, CSTO Spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov informed TASS news company.

“The emergency meeting of the CSTO Permanent Council has been postponed for the need of additional consultation with member states to determine the format of the discussion on the situation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” Zainetdinov is estimated as stating.

As reported previously, on July 13, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a telephone call with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

Minister Mnatsakanyan provided the CSTO Secretary General with in-depth info on the ceasefire infractions dedicated by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the instructions of the Tavush area beginning with July 12 and the resumption of those operations in the early morning of July 13, along with the effects of additional escalation of the scenario.

Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan highlighted the unacceptability of such actions towards the CSTO member- state.