The CSTO member states will hold a series of joint military exercises this fall, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a CSTO jubilee summit in Moscow.

“A number of joint military exercises of the Organization are planned for the fall of this year in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

“I am convinced that these measures will contribute to combat effectiveness, cooperation between the military structures of our states, and in general, to the increase of the CSTO peacekeeping potential,” the Russian President said.