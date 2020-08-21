Crystal Palace: Jeffrey Schlupp, James McArthur, Martin Kelly, Stephen Henderson sign new deals | Football News





James McArthur and Jeffrey Schlupp are amongst the Crystal Palace quartet to have actually signed new deals

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has actually been handed an increase ahead of the new season after 4 gamers signed agreement extensions.

Jeffrey Schlupp, James McArthur, Martin Kelly and Stephen Henderson will all now be staying at Selhurst Park.

Ghana global Schlupp has actually played 97 times fort Palace considering that signing up with from Leicester in 2017 and is happy to have the chance to contribute to that tally.

“Last season was a difficult one at times due to injuries,” he informed the club’s site.

“However, I’m thrilled to have actually completed it off with an objective versus Spurs, feeling 100% and extending my time with the club.

“I’m currently eagerly anticipating striking the ground running in a couple of weeks’ time …