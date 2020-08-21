Crysis Remastered’s latest trailer attempts to redeem its graphics

When a trailer for Crysis Remastered leaked online in July, fans criticized the game’s graphics for looking far too much like the original’s from over 10 years ago. But today, Crytek released a new trailer that shows drastic improvements to the game’s visuals, and it announced the remaster will be coming to multiple platforms next month.

Crysis Remastered will now launch on the PS4, Xbox One, and Epic Games Store on September 18th for $30. In July, following backlash from fans, Crytek announced that it would delay these versions of the game by several weeks. Crytek acknowledged the leaked trailer in its delay announcement and promised to use the extra time “to get Crysis Remastered up to the PC- and console-breaking standard you’ve come to expect from a Crysis game.”

‘Crysis Remastered’ launched on the Switch in July

The latest trailer shows a side-by-side comparison of the remastered version and the 2007 original. The remaster’s new graphics look beautiful so far: there are reflections in the water, and there’s more detail and color in some of the lush areas in the game to make it less dark and gritty. The trailer also shows off some of the remaster’s new features, including better lighting effects, ray tracing, and more detail in the textures with up to 8K resolution. While…