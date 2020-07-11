Cryptocurrency News From Japan: July 5

This week’s headlines from Japan included property player Tosei and Tokyo Financial Holdings listing an asset-backed digital financial product, Cointelegraph Japan interviewing a former Japanese central bank staffer, Coinage registering being an exchange with Japan’s financial services agency, and a life insurance company testing digital asset billing transaction.

Tosei and Tokyo Financial Holdings launch an electronic securities product

Real estate outfit Tosei and Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings, hold plans for a digital securities product. The pair “will list digital securities backed by the rental income of domestic office buildings on the Singapore exchange in August,” said a July 8 report from Japanese news outlet Nikkei.

The financial product is the to begin its kind holding domestic goods backing, the article added.

Cointelegraph interviews digital currency study group executive

The chairman of an electronic asset research entity formed by DeCurret in June 2020, Hiromi Yamaoka, recently detailed several topics in a interview with Cointelegraph Japan.

Holding vast previous experience doing work for Japan’s central bank, the analysis group executive detailed several topics. He noted fees associated with paper currency payments, a lack of data surrounding cash payments, as well as other points, including positing a move toward payment modernization. He also spoke definitely of blockchain and distributed ledger technology.

Coinage achieves Japanese FSA registration

Coinage received certification as a crypto exchange from the Japanese Financial Services Agency, or FSA. Offering just Bitcoin at present, the exchange now holds a first-class membership with the Japan Cryptocurrency Trading Association, or JVCEA, a step-up from its previous second-class status.

Daido Life Insurance teams up with DeCurret for crypto payments

Life insurance carrier Daido plans to test crypto payments for premiums, dealing with digital asset trading platform DeCurret along the way. DeCurret received private round funding from Daido this past year, according to a July 2019 statement.

Although Daido does not are expecting real-world application of the model until 2023, the present test involves 100 participants and looks to improve on payment ease and efficiency.