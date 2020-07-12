Crypto Winter Could Really Be Over as New Bitcoin Starts to Bloom

There is no doubt that cryptocurrency — specifically Bitcoin (BTC), which is frequently employed as a barometer for the sake of the entire sector — has made a comeback. As of the writing of the article, Bitcoin stands at a little over $9,000, very close to the $10,000 rebound that investors wished for sometime this season — and we are scarcely in the next quarter.

Although you will find signs that crypto cold temperatures is over, many experts remain understandably cautious.

Cryptocurrency is a notoriously unstable investment, first selling at less than a cent after which varying from $400 to $1,242 between all of 2013 and 2016. In 2017, crypto investors were gleeful (and some, probably, quite smug) to see the currency reach the insane height of $4,400 and then end the season breaking an astonishing $20,000 — all this after plummeting to $2,000 that same September.

Of course, what followed that bright season in the cryptocurrency industry was what we refer to as crypto winter — the drastic drop in value following several high-profile Ponzi schemes, successful hacks, crypto-jacking attempts and over all negative media coverage.

In this informative article, we will discuss the question of whether crypto cold temperatures is over, whether those who have already invested have a reason to be hopeful, and whether those who haven’t should join the bandwagon soon before prices sky-rocket. We will even place a focus on blockchain technology as it exists both outside and inside the cryptocurrency industry, and just why widespread adoption of this new technology can be an indicator of cryptocurrency’s future success.

Is crypto winter over?

For many of the experts, the answer seems to be “yes.” From crypto enthusiasts to Forbes, the current point of view of many is that Bitcoin is poised to make huge gains for the following 10 years. Although the vagaries of the cryptocurrency industry are as mysterious as Satoshi Nakamoto himself, it seems that we’ve headed right into a period of stability during which the basic principles of cryptocurrency are better understood and trusted.

Only 4% of Americans polled cite cryptocurrency as their preferred long-term investment, but this really is very likely going to change in the near future, as Bitcoin has nothing but room to grow.

Many compare the continuing future of Bitcoin to that of the internet, and claim that the commodity is certainly going through exactly the same growing pains of scalability, availability and ease of use that the internet first went through from 1995.

Similarly, market experts observe that although only 11% of Americans own Bitcoin, those numbers are on par with other huge technological developments inside their early stages, such as smartphones.

Many point out that the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak to old-fashioned banking and investing institutions may be a motivator to purchase the digital currency to protect against inflation and the questionable resilience of fiat currencies.

Many experts also claim that cryptocurrency transactions aren’t completely secure and anonymous with no use of a virtual private network, or VPN. They are also irreversible. Once a coin is fully gone from your account, it can easily vanish with no trace. Hackers have taken advantageous asset of this by breaking in to exchanges and stealing smaller amounts from each user.

So, it’ll likely devote some time until Bitcoin gains trust from the wider public, but for those willing to take a risk, it might be the absolute most profitable investment of 2020, specifically for those people who are willing to wait 10 years to witness the actual extent of its growth.

Blockchain — The real winner behind cryptocurrency

Although much is left to be viewed about the future of cryptocurrency, no one can deny that the thought of creating a digital-only currency is as old as science fiction. From transportation to food to medicine to video games, a multitude of industries keep on to look to blockchain technology for logistical and transactional solutions. In seven years, approximately $300 billion worth of food products will undoubtedly be tracked using blockchain technology, saving over $100 billion annually.

In 2018, JPMorgan astonished the traditional financial world by publicly stating that blockchain technology may be the way of the near future for cross-border payments. Per year after that, IBM, Citibank and Barclays announced the development of their own blockchain-based platforms, and Dubai made a statement that it includes a new goal to become blockchain-powered by 2020.

Although this really is still a comparatively new technology, there is little doubt that blockchain and the cryptographic technology it uses will rapidly take control the landscape in coming years. Countless top-tier engineers, product developers and designers are building real solutions on top of blockchain, working to perfect this technology for widespread use across various industries.

It is achievable that we could have to wait until blockchain technology is fully comprehended, utilized and appreciated by the masses in order to provide cryptocurrency a much-needed publicity boost.

After all, even though currencies and monetary investments like cryptocurrencies can undergo wild good and the bad, there is nothing more stable than an already proven and reliable technological solution like blockchain.

Ready for many spring cleaning?

Many unanswered questions and issues that still exist are unsettling to cautious investors, but these obstacles bear resemblance to other successful, ground-breaking technologies such the net and Apple smartphones. Furthermore, much of the negative press about the dilemmas associated with Bitcoin is due to scams that may have been easily avoided with adequate financial knowledge and cybersecurity.

Also, let’s not forget that traditional finance institutions have a vested curiosity about making cryptocurrency seem like a questionable investment. Of course, big banks and old-fashioned investing platforms have significant power to fund research and news stories that influence opinions on a daily basis. This might be more of a reflection of these fear of competition rather than a legitimate portrayal of the value of the cryptocurrency industry.

Certainly, if you like safe and reliable investments with moderate-to-low gains for the short term, Bitcoin may not be the right investment for you.

However, if you’re looking to potentially gain big by investing in a growing new industry, and are maybe not afraid of the “spring cleaning” that is currently needed to make improvements to the near future security and useability of cryptocurrency, it may be just the right time to buy Bitcoin.

After all, where there’s absolutely no risk, there’s absolutely no reward — and it might be wise maybe not to wait until many people are singing the praises of Bitcoin in the coming years to make the decision to invest.

This article does not contain investment advice or tips. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you ought to conduct your personal research when creating a decision.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are the author’s alone and do not of necessity reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.