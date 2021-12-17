Crypto: ‘This is the beginning of the beginning,’ Warriors president says about partnering with FTX
Brandon Schneider, Golden State Warriors President and COO, and Brett Harrison, FTX U.S. President, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the San Francisco basketball team’s recent partnership with the cryptocurrency exchange platform.

