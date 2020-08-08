‘Crypto Mom’ SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Voted in Until 2025 By Cointelegraph

‘Crypto Mom’ SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Voted in Until 2025



United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, Commissioner Hester Peirce has actually been verified for a 2nd term, lasting through 2025.

The news will be welcome for the crypto market, as Peirce has, in the course of her very first term, got the caring name of “crypto mom” as an outcome of her nuanced and favorable regulative vision for cryptocurrencies. Her brand-new term as commissioner will last until June 5, 2025.

