Crypto Management App Denies Being Hacked

Plutus, a crypto finance app founded in 2015, denied social media reports that its database was compromised by way of a hacking attack launched by alleged threat actors.

On July 9, Israel-based threat intelligence firm, Sixgill, published an alert through their official Twitter account which stated that hackers have been sharing a database stolen from the crypto app since July 7, with no additional details unmasked.

Official Plutus statement on the alleged cyber-incident

However, a representative from Plutus sent Cointelegraph the next statement:

“We have investigated several possible attack vectors and not found any evidence of hacking. We want to reassure our customers that there is no risk of losing either their fiat or crypto balances. Our services are non-custodial by design which removes the possibility of company hacks having any impact on customer assets. So far, we have not found any evidence to suggest a successful hacking attempt.”

According to the screenshot published by Sixgill, the so-called attackers reportedly uploaded the data of 1205 to an unidentified internet site, together with “bcrypt” passwords. These are linked to the password used by the Plutus’ users to access their wallets through the site.

Recently, Plutus​ announced that it started offering rewards through its debit card when users shop Nike’s online store. Doing so unlocks up to 3% in crypto and 9% cash rewards for those purchases.

Cointelegraph reached out to Sixgill for additional details but received no response at the time of press time. This article will be updated, should a reply come in.