'Crypto looks very challenged in the near-term’: KeyAdvisors Group managing partner
Eddie Ghabour, KeyAdvisors Group, Author of “Common Sense Bull”, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss tightening from the Fed and outlook on the crypto market as IRS chief asks congress for authority to regulate crypto.

