Crypto: 'Bitcoin is no longer the only game in town,' CoinDesk editor says
Crypto: 'Bitcoin is no longer the only game in town,' CoinDesk editor says

CoinDesk Global Macro Editor & CoinDesk TV Anchor Emily Parker joins Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita to discuss the report that just 1% of bitcoin holders control the lion’s share of coins in circulation and the overall outlook for crypto.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR