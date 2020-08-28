Cruzeiro ‘announce’ move for Barcelona star Messi after website hack

The Brazilian club rapidly removed the post and stated they would act to determine the hackers who managed the trick

Brazilian side Cruzeiro provided their fans rather the shock on Friday when their website revealed the finalizing of Barcelona legendLionel Messi

That statement, as lots of would have anticipated, ended up being phony– the item of a hack that the club state they are examining.

On Tuesday, Messi informed Barcelona he wishes to leave the club in a shock move after costs twenty years with the Catalan clothing.

Since then, speculation has actually been widespread over the Argentine’s future as lots of big-spenders, consisting of Manchester City, PSG and Inter have actually been related to a move for the 33-year-old.

One club that unsurprisingly hasn’t seen its name connected is Cruzeiro, who were relegated to the 2nd department for the very first time in 2019.

Still, for a short minute on Friday the club “announced” Messi’s finalizing in a release on their authorities website that consisted of incorrect quotes from the male himself.

“I’m very happy to be here with Cruzeiro,” the incorrect quote from Messi read. “It’s a great honour to be a part of [head coach] Enderson Moreira’s team. See you soon, Foxes fans. I can’t wait to play in the Mineirao Stadium!”

The phony release likewise specified that Cruzeiro remained in …