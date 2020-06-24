Crusaders captain Scott Barrett to miss Super Rugby Aotearoa with toe injury | Rugby Union News





Scott Barrett will play no part in Super Rugby Aotearoa

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett is to undergo surgery on his foot and certainly will miss the others of Super Rugby Aotearoa, the team said on Wednesday.

Barrett missed the Crusaders’ opening fixture against the Hurricanes on Sunday after sustaining the injury a week earlier in the day in an inter-squad match since the 10-time Super Rugby champions warmed up for the competition.

The Crusaders confirmed using a statement that Barrett ”sustained significant injury to the structures supporting his big toe” on June 13.

“After consultation with a foot specialist, it has been determined that Scott will miss the remainder of the Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa competition to undergo surgery and allow sufficient time to recover. Exact return-to-play dates are uncertain at this stage,” they said.

Hooker Codie Taylor will take on the captaincy.

The Crusaders have their first home match in the 10-week competition concerning just New Zealand clubs on Sunday when they sponsor Warren Gatland’s Chiefs, who may have lost their particular first 2 games.