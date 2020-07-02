Crusaders captain Scott Barrett an All Blacks doubt after surgery | Rugby Union News





Scott Barrett won’t feature in Super Rugby Aotearoa

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett could be out of action for up to four months after undergoing foot surgery.

Scott Robertson, the Crusaders head coach, said it will be about 12-16 weeks before Barrett could play again, which could also affect his chances of playing for the All Blacks if Tests are arranged later in 2010.

Travel restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 mean the international schedule continues to be in doubt, though reports in New Zealand and Australia have suggested a Bledisloe Cup series could possibly be played in October.

Robertson also confirmed promising loose forward Cullen Grace would be out of action for up to 8 weeks following surgery to fix a broken thumb.

Robertson’s side have won their first two games of the 10-week competition involving New Zealand’s Super Rugby teams and will overtake the unbeaten Blues at the top of the table with a win away to the Highlanders on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

The Blues have the bye this week.

Robertson said the decision to produce five changes for the clash with the Highlanders was targeted at keeping along side it fresh.

“We wanted to make sure that we could give the majority of our squad, or as many as we could, game time,” that he said.

Crusaders: 15 David Havili, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Braydon Ennor, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 Leicester Faingaanuku, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Mitchell Drummond; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor (c), 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 4 Samuel Whitelock, 5 Mitchell Dunshea, 6 Ethan Blackadder, 7 Tom Christie, 8 Whetukamokamo Douglas.

Replacements: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 George Bower, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Quinten Strange, 20 Sione Havili, 21 Ereatara Enari, 22 Fetuli Paea, 23 Sevu Reece.