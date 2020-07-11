Crusaders 26-15 Blues: Home side come back to nudge past Blues | Rugby Union News





The Crusaders came from behind to beat the Blues and keep their four-year unbeaten home record

The Crusaders saw off an intense challenge from the Blues in a furious final quarter to complete a 26-15 victory in their vital Super Rugby Aotearoa clash in Christchurch on Saturday.

The home side have won all of their Super Rugby Aotearoa matches and ended the Blues’ seven-game winning streak across both Super Rugby and the area competition.

The Crusaders seemed to be sparked into a furious response when centre Braydon Ennor charged down an attempted conversion by Otere Black of a controversial Rieko Ioane try.

Ioane crossed in the 55th minute when his side took a quick tap penalty following an attacking five-metre scrum that appeared to have already been wrongly awarded by referee Paul Williams.

Rieko Ioane scored another Blues decide to try in the next half which looked likely to clinch the game

Richie Mo’unga then took a quick restart and gathered the ball which triggered the Crusaders storming back, with scrum-half Mitchell Drummond crossing to give the home side a 16-15 lead, their to begin the game.

Mo’unga added his fourth penalty and Will Jordan scored his fifth decide to try in the last three games to maintain their four-year winning streak at Rugby League Park in Christchurch.

Mitch Drummond responded for the Crusaders with a try for the lead

The match have been billed all week because the long-awaited re-ignition of a powerful rivalry that stretches back in provincial rugby for more than a century with both teams unbeaten in the New Zealand-only competition.

The near sell-out crowd were not disappointed with the overall game played at near Test-match intensity with the Blues creating immense early pressure.

The early momentum set up a 10th-minute decide to try by Mark Telea ahead of the Crusaders worked their way into Blues’ territory and forced a string of penalties, which allowed Mo’unga to ensure they were only trailing 7-6 at half-time.

Blues wing Mark Telea (second from right) scored the opening try of the match

The intensity continued in the next half with Black and Mo’unga trading penalties before Ioane crossed, which only sparked the Crusaders’ furious response.