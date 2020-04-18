Cruises, Nursing Homes, Hospitals Using Disinfecting Mats to Fight COVID-19

Exclusive

It began with wash your palms … and it is now going to be WIPE YOUR FEET!!!

That’s the route many companies are wanting to soak up wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Center for Disease Control reporting that coronavirus particles can dwell on sneakers and never simply on handrails and different surfaces.

Enter the disinfecting shoe mats. TMZ spoke to a number of firms who supply them and we’re informed enterprise is boomin’ … as a number of industries ramp up measures to forestall unfold of the virus.

The idea of the mats is fairly easy — you wipe your ft on the, it sanitizes and disinfects the sneakers. One of the massive manufacturers is SaniStride, which says its product is 99.99% efficient … and so they’ve seen a leap in gross sales of over 500% for the reason that center of March. That CDC report about sneakers gave the corporate one other gross sales enhance.

So far, the Oregon-based firm has mailed out THOUSANDS of mats with persevering with inquiries from nursing properties, hospitals, workplace buildings, markets, eating places and rental automotive firms.

And, there’s this … SaniStride says a number of main cruise liners reached out a number of weeks in the past. It’s no secret the cruise trade is taking it on the chin these days … with a number of coronavirus-related deaths on ships, which have triggered a number of lawsuits.

The “new normal” can also be pushing gross sales by the roof for an Illinois-based firm known as allMATS, which says it is backed up on at the least 100 orders. We’re informed prospects are ordering in bulk — 50 to 70 mats at a time. Likewise, Mat Supplier in Washington state says its gross sales have tripled in contrast to final 12 months.