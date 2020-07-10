Cruise ship industry blasts ‘vague’ Foreign Office advice telling ALL tourists not to go on cruises

The cruise industry has railed against the government’s ‘vague’ advice for tourists to avoid trips come july 1st because of coronavirus risks.

After only warning over-70s against setting sail, the Foreign Office last night changed tack and told all Britons to avoid cruises in another blow to cash-starved holiday firms.

The effective blanket ban has dismayed thousands of would-be passengers aching for a post-lockdown holiday.

Many which have already booked cabins are hanging in limbo not once you understand whether their trips will undoubtedly be scrapped.

And it has infuriated hard-hit businesses which have been zealously making ships Covid-secure to allow them to quickly welcome back tourists after months sitting empty in port.

An industry source said: ‘On the face of it we’re being cooperative, but the majority of us are privately fuming.

‘Confidence in cruise holidays is high and we’ve gone to great lengths to make our services safe, with social distancing in communal airports, pre-boarding Covid tests and temperature checks at entrances to dining halls.’

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has today issued a statement advising people against embarking on cruise ships, over fears of the spread of Covid-19. Pictured: The world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas, in Malaga, Spain, in 2018

The government had previously urged over-70s to avoid sailings. Pictured: The July full moon rises over the P&O ship Aurora this week

Another industry source told the Times: ‘We are furious. The advice is indeed vague and does nothing to differentiate between a boutique ship carrying 16 people or perhaps a mass-market one with 6,000 passengers.’

Debbie Marshall of Silver Travel, which organises trips for older travellers, added: ‘We don’t understand why the FCO has hardened the existing advice for the over-70s and individuals with health problems with regard to cruising.

‘There is not any logic in now causeing the a blanket extension and we hope that it will be revised before the cruiselines look to resume operations.

‘The Government needs to have more confidence that the cruise industry knows what it is doing and it could be better should they worked on a collaborative basis with the industry rather than throwing carefully laid plans in to disarray.’

It comes as the government’s blanket advice against all non-essential foreign travel was lifted for dozens of destinations on Saturday and just hours before travel corridors are opened to 59 countries.

The corridors mean Britons returning from the countries, including Spain and France, will not have to automatically self-isolate for 14 days.

The FCO say the newest position comes following advice from Public Health England.

In the early stages of the pandemic, cruise lines quickly became hotbeds for the spread of herpes – and saw the Diamond Princess liner quarantined off Japan for weeks as infections and death rose.

It has promised to ‘continue to review’ its position and insisted it ‘continues to support the Department for Transport’s assist industry for the resumption of international cruise travel’.

Angry passengers have branded today’s move by the FCO as a ‘total over-reaction’, while others have described as ‘disappointing’.

Prior to today’s announcement, the cruise industry had gone to great lengths to make ships as safe as you can in the hope of opening up again.

But health officials are terrified the liners could become ‘floating petri dishes’ after having a boom in outbreaks of Covid-19 on ships in the beginning of the pandemic.

There will also be fears that Covid flare-ups on board could lead to expensive repatriation missions paid for by taxpayers.

Insiders say there are further worries an outbreak could lead to diplomatic tensions with foreign nations if they’re forced to deal with virus-stricken vessels.

A Whitehall source told the Daily Mail: ‘There are huge health concerns over how the virus spreads on cruise ships.

‘There need to be major changes to how they operate before they could resume sailings because we’ve seen how easily herpes can spread on board.

‘Another issue is repatriation. During the crisis, the Foreign Office had to restore 19,000 British nationals from cruise liners. There is concern in Government that we may have to try this again if we allow sailings to restart.’

The latest Foreign Office edict, which effectively bans cruises, is really a hardening of earlier advice warning that over-70s should avoid cruise ship holidays.

It comes as thousands of Britons prepare to jet off for a vacation under the Department for Transport’s travel corridor scheme, which comes into force today.

Prior to today’s announcement, the cruise industry had gone to great lengths to make ships as safe as you can in the hope of opening up again. Pictured: Crew members leave an Australian-owned cruise ship in May

Phil Evans, owner of Cruise Nation, told Travel Weekly: ‘The update from the FCO is lacking in information and we truly need clarity on it. We also require a date once we can expect the following update on this.

‘The last update from the FCO was four months ago, and there has been nothing between that which latest, so we need to know that we won’t be kept waiting for yet another four months.’

What does the FCO’s advice mean for cruise ship passengers? What’s happened? The Foreign Office have issued a warning against all cruise ship travel based on medical advice from Public Health England. In early stages of the pandemic, the ban only applied to holidaymakers over the age of 70. This was then replaced with a blanket embargo on ‘all but essential’ global travel, but by this point cruise operators had cancelled all sailings anyway. Now, despite flights resuming with the relaxing of travel restrictions, officials have declared an indefinite warning against all cruise holidays,. Why have they done this? Experts fear cruises are merely too risky at this stage. There are two known reasons for this: the foremost is because of the health threats of cramming an average of 3,000 people, many of them elderly, on board a liner where social distancing is hard to maintain. The 2nd reason is diplomatic. The Department for Transport’s (DfT) travel corridor scheme is situated on the assumption that a lot of will travel between the UK and one other country. Cruise ships, by contrast, visit multiple locations and often berth in small villages or towns where in fact the arrival of thousands of foreigners would pose a significant risk to local communities. What will be the risks? Cruise ships have for decades been referred to as ‘floating petri dishes’ for viruses. This is born to the close proximity of passengers and crew, as well as the high proportion of elderly people who tend to go on cruise holidays and are more vulnerable to illness. One study last month into the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princes said communal facilities such as dining halls, pools and spas also contributed to the danger of illness. What if I have booked a cruise holiday this year? There is uncertainty over whether sailings for this autumn are likely to go ahead and you should contact your cruise operator or travel company for guidance. If your trip is cancelled, you will be legally entitled to a cash refund within 14 days under the package travel regulations – even though this may just take longer due to the amount of claims. Customers are advised to avoid accepting credit note vouchers towards the next trip because these have little consumer protection. You are often offered an alternative sailing in 2021, when cruise operators hope to resume operations – even though this is not guaranteed as the advice against all cruises is indefinite.

Meanwhile, some major companies have decided to scrap their autumn sailing schedules as a result of the indefinite warning – and could not resume operations until well in to 2021.

The news will also disappoint thousands of individuals who have booked trips following the easing of travel restrictions the other day, and force cruise businesses to spend hundreds of thousands in refunds.

One Twitter user Sean Robertson said: ‘This is really a total over-reaction by the FCO.

‘On UK-based cruise-ships there has been 13 cases of Covid-19, all crew and all recovered.’

Another said: ‘Disappointing news that the FCO is advising against all cruise travel.

‘Hopefully this really is under constant review because need to cruise again!’

Meanwhile Rory Boland, editor of consumer magazine Which? Travel, has warned the FCO’s advice will lead to most upcoming cruises being cancelled or postponed.

‘Most cruise holiday clients should be legally entitled to a cash refund within 14 days under the package travel regulations, but as we’ve seen across the travel industry recently, operators facing a surge in refund claims in many cases are taking longer to reunite customers’ money to them.

‘If refunds will undoubtedly be delayed, cruise companies must urgently let customers know and give a definite timetable for when money will be came ultimately back.

‘The FCO must also extend its warning to include a definitive date, to give operators and clients clarity over when it will likely be safe to rebook.’

In March, the FCO advised Britons aged 70 and over, and those with some underlying health conditions, to avoid cruise lines.

The UK’s biggest cruise line, P&O Cruises, the main Carnival group, has suspended all sailings until mid-October.

The president of Carnival UK president Simon Palethorpe said: ‘We acknowledge the FCO’s guidance and P&O Cruises had already extended the pause in operations for all sailings up to October 15, and Cunard had extended the pause in operations until November 2020.

‘Our current focus is to work in partnership with public health agencies at the greatest level along with Department for Transport; EU Healthy Gateways and CLIA, the industry governing human body.

‘We will follow applicable guidelines to further enhance our already stringent measures to keep our guests and crew healthy and well and we’ll not resume sailings on either of our brands until this framework is in place.

‘This should include rigorous protocols pre-boarding, on ship and in the destinations we visit.

‘Confidence in cruising is strong and we are seeing increasing demand from our guests, who we look forward to welcoming straight back on board when the time is right.’

Meanwhile a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line, the third biggest cruise line in the world, which regularly sails from Southampton, said: ‘Our first priority remains the safety, security and wellbeing of our guests, associates and those in the communities we visit.

‘As such, we are earnestly working to enhance our already stringent health and safety protocols and carry on to talk to global public health authorities including The World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to take action as necessary.

‘In addition, this week, we announced the ‘Healthy Sail Panel,’ which includes experts that are collaborating to develop tips that will help us safely resume operations.

The UK’s biggest cruise line, P&O Cruises (pictured: P&O cruise ships Adonia (left) and Oceana, the White Sisters, leaving Southampton), part of the Carnival group, has suspended all sailings until mid-October

‘Despite today’s news, we remain optimistic and hope to relaunch cruise operations in the near future. We look forward to welcoming our guests aboard again soon.’

Last week, major industry body for the UK’s cruise sector, the Cruise Lines International Association UK & Ireland (CLIA) said firms were ‘well prepared’ for cleaning and sanitation, but said there were ‘more conversations about how exactly to go further’ in the wake of the coroanvirus pandemic.

Shorter cruises, fewer port calls and a conclusion to buffet meals are some of the some ideas that have been suggested as ways to get cruise ships sailing again sooner.

The recommendations were published included in the EU Healthy Gateways’ Covid-19 guidance.

Andy Harmer, director of the Cruise Lines International Association UK & Ireland (CLIA), said: ‘A door-to-door policy will definitely be part of the cruise experience — from talking to your travel agent all the way through to disembarkation,’ Mr Harmer said.

A graphic showing the post-lockdown instructions for cruise lines, brought in to get them operating again this summer

‘The technique for reducing the danger of Covid-19 on cruise lines will start during booking until passengers reunite home.’ CLIA members include P&O, Cunard, MSC, Saga, Fred Olsen, Crystal, Celebrity, Seabourn and Holland America Line.

The latest government advice comes as a poll unveiled residents in European countries were worried about the reunite of British holidaymakers, according to YouGov.

But the same research showed the snub is unlikely to pose a lot of a problem – because Britons themselves are too worried by the bug to go abroad.

The study showed only 21 % would consider a trip to France or Spain, while only 17 per cent would consider heading to Germany or Italy.

It said ‘The the greater part of people who might normally consider going on holiday are refusing to do this specifically due to coronavirus.’

Polling company YouGov questioned 1,000 people across popular EU holiday destinations, a lot of whom expressed disquiet in regards to a large number of Britons arriving within their country

The YouGov findings also showed where UK tourists could be concerned over travelling to due to coronavirus

The research showed a lot of apprehension towards potential tourists, especially from China and the usa, coming to Britain

Many people from other countries suggested they wouldn’t consider coming to Britain due to the high coronavirus rate

A packed St. Sebastian beach in Barcelona, northeastern Spain last month, where many people have concerns within the potential arrival of Brits

Spain was the sniffiest country about Britons visiting with 61 % of those questioned wanting them to steer clear.

From Friday English tourists can visit 59 countries and return with no to go into quarantine upon their return.

But regardless of the loosening of coronavirus restrictions in Britain, many Europeans are reluctant to fully open their borders.

Only the usa and Brazil have had more Covid-19 deaths worldwide compared to UK, with the findings suggesting locals in France, Spain, Italy and Germany are all much more likely to oppose visits from Brits come july 1st, than tourists from elsewhere on the continent.

Between 40 and 54 per cent of Spaniards were opposed to tourists entering their country from other European nations but this figure rose to 61 per cent for British holidaymakers.

Across the Channel in France, some 55 per cent said they opposed visitors from Britain, weighed against between 32 and 46 per cent from elsewhere, during Germany and Italy the proportion with concerns was 58 % and 44 per cent respectively.

The only country to function as subject of more opposition than the UK was Sweden, given it has not imposed a lockdown since the outbreak.

The government’s air bridges policy was announced by Transport Secretary Grant Schapps

Under the scheme, the majority of passengers still have to provide contact details when they get to England.

Those who’ve been through countries still on the quarantine list previously 14 days will still have to self-isolate for a fortnight.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon this week rejected some countries on the united kingdom Government’s listing of air bridges, including Spain

Crucially, those who enter the country from the 59 listed locations, including popular holiday destinations such as Spain, France and Cyprus, will not have to undergo a week or two long quarantine.

However the rules will vary in Scotland, where tourists travelling from Spain may have to carry on to quarantine, Nicola Sturgeon said this week, as she rejected some countries on the united kingdom Government’s listing of air bridges.

Speaking at her daily briefing on herpes, the Scottish First Minister said the 14-day quarantine restriction will undoubtedly be lifted on July 10 for people returning or visiting from 39 countries with a low prevalence of Covid-19, including Germany, Norway and Malta.

Other countries which have a lesser or not significantly higher prevalence of the virus than Scotland – including France, Greece, the Netherlands, Italy and Poland – may also be included on the list.

But she said the restriction will not be lifted for Spain or Serbia. She said the ‘difficult decision’ was driven by the evidence.

Sturgeon went on to warn tourists that any attempts to ‘get around’ restrictions by crossing the border after flying in to England could be ineffective.

Teeside and Newcastle International Airports are both under 100 miles from the Scottish border.

MARK PALMER: Is this everything you call support then, Boris?

By Mark Palmer for the Daily Mail

Never hit a man when he’s down – unless it’s the cruise industry you’re roughing up.

That seems to be the policy following yesterday’s announcement from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office advising against all ‘cruise ship travel’ indefinitely.

Boris Johnson has promised to protect the cruise industry ‘in any way we can’

This time last week, cruiselines took some comfort from the easing of travel restrictions to dozens of countries and have been busy promoting and attempting to sell trips for later in the year, with a few even planning to set sail toward the conclusion of this month.

So what’s changed? Or can it be the case that the FCO suddenly panicked? Or forgot altogether to exclude cruising from its blanket announcement a week ago?

What’s particularly galling is that when asked on June 11 at the daily coronavirus briefing about what the Government was doing to protect jobs in the cruise sector, the Prime Minister said: ‘We will support it in any way we are able to.’

Some support. In fact, it’s really a kick in one’s teeth, especially when only last Tuesday the EU Healthy Gateways’ Covid-19 guidance for cruiseships was posted and when luxury cruise companies have put in place exacting measures to safeguard the healthiness of passengers plus crew.

The insufficient clarity concerning travel have been one of the fantastic failings in the Government through the coronavirus turmoil – which latest edict is no exemption.

Presumably, the restriction on hanging around includes water cruises yet many resorts have a lot more guests remaining in them as compared to does a water cruise ship.

Many in the bigger luxury cruise companies, like P&Um and Viking (pictured: typically the Viking Star), are stopping operations right up until October, nevertheless others, like Hurtigruten have restarted sailings in Norway

And, officially, you are able to go on an excursion inside, for example, France or Italy but aren’t come back to your ship.

The cruise industry is worth £10billion a year to the UK and much more than a couple of million individuals from the UNITED KINGDOM and Ireland – most of them Daily Mail readers – enjoy a cruise trip each year.

At minimum, the FCO should create a clear plus carefully regarded as road map. It should declare the new restriction will be in position for the next 30 days – where only a small handful of cruises will be leaving behind their plug-ins – after which it will be examined.

Many of the larger cruise businesses, such as P&O plus Viking, will be pausing procedures until October, but other people, such as Hurtigruten have already restarted sailings inside Norway.

This restriction does nothing at all to create confidence plus leaves individuals who have booked journeys for later this season in incertezza. The very last thing cruise businesses and their people need is additional uncertainty.