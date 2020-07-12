Cruise ship cabaret dancer, 28, enjoying her FOURTH hotel quarantine

A young cruise ship cabaret dancer who’s stuck in her fourth quarantine isolation after a nightmare journey home has lifted the lid on the conditions in her New Zealand hotel.

Lauren Marshall is halfway through her final isolation stint at the Crowne Hotel in her home town of Auckland after what must have been a 12-hour trip turned into a 12-week ordeal.

The 28-year-old, who has been trapped in tiny cabins on different ships as her employer tried to obtain her home while international travel stumbled on a grinding halt, said the conditions in New Zealand are like being on holiday.

‘Quarantine in Auckland has been so comfortable and easy compared,’ she told Daily Mail Australia.

Lauren Marshall (pictured on a cruise ship) had already spent eight months on a boat when someone tested positive to COVID-19

She was forced to isolate on different boats across a 12-week period as she tried to get home to Auckland

‘Two weeks to be looked after with free food, free Wi-Fi, a fantastic room and amenities and services. It feels as though a nice little holiday,’ she said.

The 400-strong group at the hotel have their temperatures checked every few days and therefore are kept informed about the world outside with regular telephone calls.

Her only complaint – that the slots for a 45-minute walk outside refill too quickly – pails in comparison with her conditions in isolation across three different ships.

Ms Marshall started working on the Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship as a musical theatre entertainer last July and was because of go home to Auckland.

But when it was announced there was a dynamic coronavirus case on board in April, the crew were immediately confined to their cabins.

‘We were given no longer information regarding how long it might be for,’ she said.

Ms Marshall said she’s happy to be back in Auckland and says her experience in quarantine in New Zealand has been probably the most positive so far

‘We began getting meals delivered to our cabins, however this was a shambles because the ship determined a consistent system,’ she said.

‘Sometimes meals wouldn’t arrive and I might have to make some calls to sort it out, which was stressful.’

She was in the course of time moved to a room with a balcony so she had use of fresh air, but grew upset when her friends and colleagues were sent home within a couple of weeks – while Ms Marshall was left on the boat for a month.

As herpes spread around the world, the situation changed ‘hourly’.

Flights organised by her employer so that they can repatriate remaining staff were often cancelled as air companies grounded their planes and countries closed their borders.

She was moved from California to another ship in Barbados in the hopes it might be easier to fly home from outside the US – where in actuality the virus was gaining momentum.

The 28-year-old ended up booking her own flight home after she was told she wouldn’t be home until August

Ms Marshall was told she’d have to quarantine for three days on the new ship before catching a flight home, nonetheless it turned into still another two weeks of isolation with no flight.

She then moved to a boat in Southampton, in England, after being told she had a flight from London on June 30.

‘I spent three days in isolation there, to accomplish my third round, however the catch could be the flights for June 30 that I had been told about never existed.’

‘Until I discovered and booked my own to go home on June 29th, I was told I wouldn’t manage to fly home until at the very least August.’

Despite her nightmare experience, Ms Marshall said she’d love to keep on performing on cruises.

‘I think the way ships operate to any extent further will be a bit different. We know how to handle this situation dancing, but it was a shock for a at the beginning.’

For now, she is looking towards a much-needed break and it has been enjoying relaxing in her hotel room.

‘There has been no panic or changes to plans, and time has flown. I’m really cared for here at my hotel. The food has been great, and lots of support from the staff and healthcare workers.’