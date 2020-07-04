Cruise industry leaders confirm the days of the traditional buffet are over

Major cruise line companies are ditching self-service buffets while on-board entertainment could also be cut as part of a raft of changes to trips in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Guests and crew could also have to be tested for the virus in some instances, or at the least pass through infra-red controls so their temperature can be used a bid to reduce the risk of infections spreading.

Other measures include limiting passenger numbers and staggering boarding and disembarking to ensure there are fewer people at the terminals and gangways.

Major cruise liners, such as for instance Royal Caribbean’s 362m-long Symphony of the Seas, are having to create a raft of changes in the wake of the coronavirus crisis

On the ships, hand sanitisers will be placed throughout, germ-killing air filters will be installed and occupation of lifts will be limited.

At least one cruise liner has had to lessen on its hospitality by axing plans for the traditional welcome with a free of charge buffet whilst others say only staff will be permitted to serve food and never the passenger.

Top locations such as Spain still now have a ban on any cruise liner entering its ports, with the government saying this can continue until ‘the end of the coronavirus crisis’, with no firm date yet specified.

Despite delays in cruise liners beginning their schedules, start dates are slowly being unmasked and behind the scenes, work is progressing on implementing the wide range of coronavirus prevention measures to shield holidaymakers and crew.

A conference organised by the travel media site, Hosteltur.com saw cruise industry leaders confirm that the days of the traditional buffet were over and major protocols were being in the offing.

Commercial director of Costa Cruises, Jorge Serrano said: ‘We are all working 100 per cent to recuperate the product.’

As with flights, passengers will need to fill in health forms that may also allow tracking just in case of any coronavirus outbreaks and temperatures will be taken, probably over and over again during the voyage. People from risk groups could be asked for additional health information to make sure their safety

Dinner shifts may be established if needed and in some cases, you will see an occupancy limit in the dining rooms: potentially 50 %.

‘Buffets’ will soon be changed in that the food will soon be displayed behind screens and only served by waiting staff.

There will be extensive cleaning and disinfecting of the ships regularly, together with the use of electrostatic sprays throughout the trip and the installation of medical grade air filters, H13 HEPA, which eliminate 99.95 % of airborne pathogens.

Buffets, which are regularly among the hottest attractions on cruises, will soon be changed because the food will be displayed behind screens and only served by waiting staff

The majority of the cruise companies are saying that the ratio of staff to passengers may have to be increased, which implies cutting the number of customers up to speed, although some cruise experts say some of the big names were working towards this trend anyway.

There will soon be social distancing throughout the ships with markers on the floor and limits on the lifts. Changes will also be built to the way entertainment is presented.

Some cruise companies have previously detailed the changes on the websites, including Norwegian Cruise Lines that is putting in new air filtration, enhancing health screening before and all through trips, staggering embarkation, reducing capacity in most public areas, increasing medical resources and adapting port visits.

Mundomar Cruises says it is often working with experts for months to come up with a variety of protocols for trips, both before and all through, including upgrading health screenings, increased sanitation, constant monitoring of crew, medical teams traind in coronavirus and hand sanitisers throughout the ships.

Regarding meals, it says: ‘Where possible, food service will be by crew members, with crew manning all food stations, including the buffet and ice cream machines.

‘If difficult due to layout restrictions — many Princess buffets on new or refurbished ships have serving islands to lessen traffic, making crew service nearly impossible – dedicated personnel will be posted to monitor these stations and ensure they are cleaned and sanitised regularly.’

A spokeswoman for Royal Caribbean UK said: ‘We are have been taking steps to deal with our future and we are centered on all aspects of our safe come back to service strategy with special emphasis on safety, security and health. There will be further announcements on which this seems like in the coming weeks.’