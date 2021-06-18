Crude touches 2-year-high: Oil prices climb as pandemic recedes and demand rebounds
Stephen Schork, The Schork Group Principal joins the Yahoo Finance’s Zack Guzman and Akiko Fujita to discuss the rise in crude oil prices reaching the highest price in nearly 3 years, pushing up gas prices.

