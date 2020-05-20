Crude oil prices rise on signs of output cuts and demand hopes – Armenian News

Oil prices climbed on Tuesday amidst signs that manufacturers are reducing output as assured and on signs of enhancing demand as even more nations ease of visuals enforced to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, The Economic Times records.

Benchmark Brent crude was up 42 cents or 1.2 percent at $3523 a barrel by 1411 GMT.

The front- month agreement for United States West Texas Intermediate crude, which is readied to run out on Tuesday, was up $1.03, or 3.2 percent, at $3285 a barrel.

The July agreement, which was trading at significantly greater quantities, was up 46 cents at $3211 a barrel.

“The market sees both requires straightening: the cuts OPEC+ assured are happening and various other non- participant manufacturing closed- downs are additionally actually.

“Meanwhile, lockdown procedures are eliminated internationally and the economic climate requires gas to reboot.”