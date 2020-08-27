Crude oil or cooking oil? For some U.S. refiners, it’s now a choice By Reuters

©Reuters A basic view of a refinery in Hobbs



By Stephanie Kelly and Laura Sanicola

New York City (Reuters) – Refiners have actually constantly produced fuel utilizing. Now some are utilizing grease.

A depression in need for gas given that the start of the coronavirus pandemic has a number of refining business accelerating their strategies to retrofit centers to produce so-called eco-friendly diesel made from, to name a few things, utilized cooking oil from lunch counter.

The shift assists, they state, since it permits them to use profitable federal and state rewards for production of low carbon fuels at a time when dropping fuel need has actually squeezed earnings margins for traditional fuels like gas.

Companies that have actually just recently revealed transfer to produce eco-friendly diesel consist of CVR Energy (N:-RRB-, Marathon Petroleum Corp (N:-RRB-, Phillips 66 (N:-RRB- and HollyFrontier Corp (N:-RRB-, according to a Reuters evaluation of business profits declarations in the very first half of 2020.

The prepared conversion of Phillips 66’s refinery in Rodeo, California, for instance, is “expected to deliver strong returns through the sale of high value products while lowering the plant’s operating costs,” the business stated in a declaration.

The task is not anticipated to come online up until 2024.

Renewable diesel fuel …