CROWNFUL 10-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Convection Roaster with Rotisserie & Dehydrator, 10.6 Quart, Digital LCD Touch Screen, Accessories and Recipe Included

NOTES:

Please read the user manual before using the appliance. Keep the manual for future reference.

Preheat the Air Fryer Oven for 1-3 minutes. It is necessary for the Air Fryer to reach the desired temperature.

You can adjust the time and temperature according to your preference. The cooking time stated in the recipes is only for references.

Do not cover the air inlet and outlet when the appliance is in operation to avoid accidental burns.

Initial start-up operation may produce smell and smoke for about 15 minutes which is normal. This due to the protective substance on heating elements that protects them while they are stored. Cook slices of lemon at 300℉ for 5-10 minutes to minimize the smell.

Create healthier versions of all your family’s favorite fried foods. The Crownful air fryer oven with 10.6-quart large capacity is perfect for family sized meals.

Enjoy the crunch without added calories and messy cleanup！

CROWNFUL 10.6 Quart Air Fryer Oven



PACKAGE CONTENT:

1 x Crownful 10.6qt Air Fryer Oven

1 x User Manual & Recipe Book

6 x Accessories

SPECIFICATIONS:

Voltage: AC 120V, 60Hz

Rated Power: 1500W

9 Cooking Presets for a great cooking experience

Auto Shutoff and Over Heat Protection

Nonstick Frying accessories

Temperature Range: 90℉~400℉

Light control

Ideal Family Gift

This multifunctional Convection Toaster air fryer combo is an ideal gift for moms, dads, grandparents or anybody who love to cook and want to have a healthier lifestyle. This air fryer Oven allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with little to no oil and without the mess that comes with deep frying

Detachable Door

The door can be detached from the oven for easier cleaning. Open and tilt the door about 45 degrees, and then pull the door upward to detach it. You could conveniently rinse the door under the tap water. Tips: The door will be easier to remove after using it for a period

Product Dimensions

The product dimensions are: 13.25 x 13.23 x 14.57 inches

A perfect countertop oven!

Promotes Healthy Eating Lifestyle



High-performance circular heat technology that allows quick and even cooking every time; Enjoy your favorite flavorful foods while reducing your fat intake by cooking a variety of healthy dishes.

MULTIFUNCTIONAL AIR FRYER OVEN: This cooking device functions as multiple kitchen appliances! It bakes, fries, roasts, cooks, dehydrates, reheats, toasts, grills and more! All in ONE convenient machine. What else could you ask for?

EASY TO OPERATE: With the digital touch screen control panel, it makes it easier to see the number of minutes, temperature and other controls or modes designed to cook different types of food. Time and temperature are super easy to set or customize just at the touch of your fingers.

HEALTHY COOKING CHOICE: The 360° hot air circulation technology offers you food that is crispy on the outside but tender on the inside using little to no oil. You can enjoy your favorite meals without worrying about the added calories and fats.

EXTRA ACCESSORIES INCLUDED: It comes with 6 accessories that you can use to cook more types of foods: 1xRotisserie Basket, 2xRemoval Tools, 2xMesh Racks, 1xDrip Tray, 8xSkewers and 1xRotisserie Shaft.

PERFECT SIZE FOR YOUR FAMILY: It has a large capacity of 10.6 quart which is perfect for making large batches of your favorite fried food. It cooks quickly and efficiently. The Crownful Air Fryer Oven comes with a cookbook with various sumptuous recipes that you can try.