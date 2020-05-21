Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium enrolls in military academy – Panorama

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium is constant her training — and prepping for her function as future queen, People reviews.

The 18-year-previous inheritor to the throne is ready to start on the Royal Military Academy in Brussels this fall, it was introduced by the Belgian Royal Palace on Wednesday. She follows in the footsteps of her father, King Philippe, who attended the military college from 1978 to 1981.

The announcement comes after Princess Elisabeth completed two years at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, receiving her International Baccalaureate.

Princess Elisabeth’s 18th birthday in October was a momentous celebration for all the nation — in royal phrases, the Crown Princess is now sufficiently old to rule with out the assistance of a regent. This signifies that ought to her dad and mom King Philippe and Queen Mathilde out of the blue cross away or step down, Elisabeth will change into monarch in her personal proper.