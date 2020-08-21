Crowdsourced Border Wall Donors Unsettled By Fraud And Money Laundering Charges : NPR

On June 24, 2018, former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon stood on a ridge in Sunland, N.M., kicking off a 3-day telethon with a view of Cuidad Juarez, Mexico in the distance.

“That is what separates it,” he says, pointing to a tall metal fence climbing the hillside, “the wall, built by private money.”

That half-mile stretch of wall had been completed with money donated to “We Build the Wall,” an online crowdfunding campaign run by Brian Kolfage, an Air Force veteran who lost both of his legs and his right arm while on deployment in Iraq in 2004. Through a viral GoFundMe page and other fundraising efforts, Kolfage and Bannon — who served as chairman of We Build the Wall — raised more than $25 million in private donations from people who were told that 100% of their contribution would go straight into construction.

Kolfage, Bannon, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea were all named in the federal indictment and face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with We Build the Wall.

On Thursday, the U.S. attorney in New York charged the men with improperly diverting…