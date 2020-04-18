Crowds flock to Jacksonville beaches as Florida gives green light to start reopening state

Cheers might be heard at 5 p.m. when boundaries to Atlantic Beach, Jacksonville Beach and Neptune Beach got here down. Hundreds of individuals have been subsequently pictured having fun with their newfound freedom.

The beaches are reopening with restricted hours and might solely be used for strolling, biking, mountain climbing, fishing, operating, swimming, taking good care of pets and browsing, in accordance to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry. They might be open from 6 to 11 a.m. and 5 to eight p.m. and gatherings of greater than 10 individuals – not 50 as was beforehand introduced – are prohibited.

“Folks, this could be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life, but please respect and follow these limitations,” Curry mentioned. “We’ll get back to life as we know it, but we must be patient.”

The Sunshine State has been one of many worst-hit within the U.S. As of Friday night, there have been 24,753 coronavirus instances and 729 deaths, in accordance to a tally by Fox News. It was a day by day improve of 1,222.

Florida officers have been criticized for leaving beaches open throughout a part of the spring break interval final month. Most counties closed their beaches in response or stored them open beneath very restrictive circumstances. Other extra high-profile beaches in south Florida — together with Miami Beach — have been closed by state order.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned some municipalities ought to be happy to start opening up parks and beaches, if that may be finished safely, with social distancing tips remaining in place.

“Do it in a good way. Do it in a safe way,” DeSantis mentioned.

“How long these beaches remain open is 100% up to the beachgoers,” Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham mentioned. “We’re looking to keep people from accumulating out here. If they want to come out and exercise, that’s great. If we have to close the beach again, we’ll do it. Safety is still our top priority.”

Latham’s sentiments have been echoed by the mayors of Atlantic Beach and Neptune Beach.

“This not a time to lounge. This is not a time to party. This is a time to exercise and keep moving,” Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser mentioned.

Despite the mayors pleading warning, the tantalizing prospect of heading to the seashore was an excessive amount of for a lot of residents.

“I’m planning on going and riding my bicycle or surfing,” Elliott Toney advised News4Jax.

Adam Bruhmke advised the outlet: “It’s on us as a society to observe the foundations and social distancing measures, and looking out round I really feel like we is perhaps in hassle of shedding our privileges on the seashore.”

Jacksonville resident Deborah Melvin, nevertheless, described the concept to reopen beaches as “crazy bad”.

“I’m afraid. I’m afraid for myself. I’m afraid for my family. Everybody should use their common sense,” Melvin, who has misplaced family and friends members to coronavirus, advised ABC News.

Meanwhile, within the south finish of the state, Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina introduced Friday he had examined optimistic for coronavirus and was turning over administration of the division to a deputy.

“My symptoms are mild, my spirits are high and I have every reason to believe that I will have a full recovery,” Colina mentioned.

