Thirsty Britons sought out boozing yesterday for the next Saturday since pubs in England reopened after months of coronavirus lockdown.

Partygoers in Leeds took to the streets inside their droves the exact same day that 148 Covid-19 deaths were reported – more than double last Saturday’s figure.

Groups of dressed-up revellers stumbled across the streets with the help their friends – with one man pictured carrying another along as the booze-fuelled night progressed.

Some were unable to stand up at all and instead opted to crash to the floor and wait for assistance there.

It follows the reopening of some pubs in England the other day for a July 4 bonanza dubbed ‘Super Saturday’.

People gathered outside a bar in Leeds yesterday following the reopening of some pubs in England the other day for a July 4 bonanza dubbed ‘Super Saturday’

But just 1 / 2 of all pubs chose to reopen with thousands of landlords refusing to pour pints for people amid fears that it is impractical and expensive to pubs to serve customers while capacity is reduced and social distancing stays set up.

Concerns about the spread of coronavirus, a fresh wave of outbreaks if lockdown is eased too rapidly and widely, and an additional costly lockdown are also high among independent businesses.

With tipsy millennials flirting with each other after months of isolation, pub landlords are battling to keep them apart to save them from flouting social distancing rules and spread coronavirus.

A group of girls were seen gathered on a street corner in Leeds on Saturday night – the next Saturday of pubs and bars being open again

Three women were seen chatting to one another while on a night out in Leeds last nights. Bars and pubs are now able to reopen with social distancing in place

Police officers roamed the streets last night to make sure revellers stayed out of trouble. Pictured: A lady speaking to officers in Leeds

Three women walked the streets of Leeds while on a particular date last week. Last week’s ‘Super Saturday’ bonanza was the very first day pubs and bars were allowed to reopen

One man was seen consoling still another as they sat on the pavement in Leeds on the second week-end since lockdown measures were lifted

One woman leaned against a wall as she took a break while on a night out in Leeds, on the second week-end of pubs and bars reopening

Revellers were seen on the streets of Leeds because they enjoyed the next weekend of lockdown lifting measures yesterday

Publicans have told of how difficult it’s to support the urges of millennials amid crowded scenes in Soho, central London.

Louise Chauvin, 26, who runs the Jaguar Shoes bar in Hoxton, told The Times: ‘It’s quite hard to communicate to clients, especially after two or three drinks, that they need to behave.

‘They can’t just get up and go to the bar and obtain a drink or go to another dining table and chat to somebody random they do not know. Mostly the issue we now have is there exists a table of pretty ladies and a table of pretty boys and they just review, like, ‘All right would you like a drink?’ – you can’t do this.’

Roy O’Keefe, owner of The Tib Street Tavern in Manchester, said: ‘The older crowd are not appearing to be coming in the maximum amount of, it’s all lager that we’re attempting to sell at the moment – so you can tell it’s a younger age group.’

One woman was seen helping another up the curb in Leeds as they enjoyed a particular date on Saturday. It was the second week-end since lockdown measures were further lifted

Pub-goers enjoyed a drink outdoors in Leeds. Pubs can to serve as long as social distancing measures are put in place

A group of women enjoyed their night out on the streets of Leeds on the next Saturday that pubs were allowed to reopen

Yesterday saw 148 deaths from coronavirus – a figure over twice that of the 67 people who died from herpes last Saturday and a lot more than triple that of Friday – sparking fresh fears about a 2nd wave.

A further 820 individuals have tested positive for herpes, bringing the full total number of infections to 288,953.

The new data from the Department of Health and Social Care takes into account fatalities in hospitals, care domiciles and the wider community.

It is a different toll to the 38 people who tested positive for coronavirus and died in hospital in England, with just one death earlier recorded in Wales and no new fatalities reported in Scotland within the last 24 hours.

The higher figure comes three weeks after shops were allowed to reopen in England – a gap that is significant because it generally speaking takes weeks before changes in lockdown policy appear in death data.

Since then lockdown has been eased even further, with cafes, restaurants and pubs allowed to reopen – though since these measures only arrived to force this morning, they are unlikely to be reflected in data yet.