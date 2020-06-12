Crowd noise available for Sky Sports Premier League games: How it works | Football News





In partnership with EA SPORTS FIFA, Sky Sports has created a selection of bespoke and team-specific crowd noises and chants

Interactive crowd noise would have been a key feature of Sky Sports’ live coverage if the Premier League restarts in a few days.

Sky Sports will broadcast 64 matches throughout the final rounds of the 2019/20 Premier League, including 25 on Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel – and across these, you can benefit from the new Sky Sports Crowds feature.

0:30 The Premier League is back, and Sky Sports has launched a variety of new innovations to create your viewing experience better still… The Premier League is straight back, and Sky Sports has launched a number of new innovations to make your viewing experience even better…

In partnership with EA SPORTS FIFA, Sky Sports has created a selection of bespoke and team-specific crowd noises and chants to create the vibrant atmosphere of the Premier League to the restart.

Viewers can choose from the added crowd sound or stadium noise, alongside Sky Sports commentary. It’s up to you.

A Villa vs Sheff Utd Live on

Man City vs Arsenal Live on

Where can I experience Crowds?

The Crowds feature will soon be available via Sky Sports Main Event on all but two of 22 currently scheduled live on Sky games, with the Crowds feature switching to Sky Sports Premier League for Burnley vs Watford (June 25) and Bournemouth vs Newcastle (July 1).

In Sky Sports’ plumped for Fanzone and Watchalong games, fans can vote for their range of song with the ‘Choose a Chant’ feature…

All free games on Sky Pick and Sky 1 will also have the Sky Sports Crowds feature available.

And in Sky Sports’ chosen Fanzone and Watchalong games, fans will be able to vote for their choice of song with the ‘Choose a Chant’ feature…

Premier League games on Sky Sports

Crowd noise available on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Pick and Sky 1 unless stated

Wed June 17: Aston Villa vs Sheff Utd – 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed June 17: Man City vs Arsenal – 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Fri June 19: Norwich vs Southampton – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Fri June 19: Tottenham vs Man Utd – 8.15pm , Sky Sports

Sat June 20: West Ham vs Wolves – 5.30pm, Sky Sports

Sun June 21: Newcastle vs Sheff Utd – 2pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Sun June 21: Aston Villa vs. Chelsea – 4.15pm, Sky Sports

Sun June 21: Everton vs Liverpool – 7pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Mon June 22: Man City vs Burnley – 8pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue June 23: Leicester vs Brighton – 6pm, Sky Sports

Tue June 23: Tottenham vs West Ham – 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Wed June 24: Man Utd vs Sheff Utd – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed June 24: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace – 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu June 25: Southampton vs Arsenal – 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu June 25: Burnley vs Watford – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick (Crowd noise on Sky Sports PL, Sky Pick, Sky 1)

Sun June 28: Watford vs Southampton – 4.30pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Tue June 30: Brighton vs Man Utd, 8.15pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Wed July 1: Everton vs Leicester – 6pm, Sky Sports

Wed July 1: Bournemouth vs Newcastle – 6pm, Sky Sports, Sky Pick (Crowd noise on Sky Sports PL, Sky Pick, Sky 1)

Wed July 1: West Ham vs Chelsea, 8.15pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 2: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham – 6pm, Sky Sports

Thu July 2: Man City vs Liverpool – 8.15pm, Sky Sports

The Sky Sports Crowds feature will not be available to NOW TV customers

Watch the Premier League with Sky Sports

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday, June 17 and Sky, the UK’s leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available ‘free to air’ – including Everton vs Liverpool on the initial full week-end back – for every one in the UK to savor.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively go on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to engage in the reunite of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this year will be available from soon after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports web site, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.