Crossroads Hotel in Casula pub goer tests COVID-19 positive

Family of an infected pubgoer have tested positive to coronavirus after a Sydney hotel was forced to close over fears of a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

The Blue Mountains man came ultimately back a positive result after he had visited the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, in Sydney’s south-west, on July 3.

A 30-year-old woman and a man in his 50s had previously tested positive after visiting the venue for a glass or two on the same day, last Friday.

The latest infected man has since passed on the virus to three other household contacts, who are all in isolation.

Health officials are now actually calling on anybody who visited the popular pub on that date to immediately self-isolate and get tested.

The Crossroads Hotel is closed for deep-cleaning while a makeshift testing clinic operates in its car park. Major hospitals in the area have extended opening hours because of their coronavirus testing clinics.

The Blue Mountains man came ultimately back a positive result after he had visited the Crossroads Hotel (pictured) in Casula, in Sydney’s south-west, on July 3

An elderly woman requires a COVID-19 test at a pop-up clinic on July 4 (pictured) as outbreaks threaten to place Australia back to lockdown

Anyone who visited the hotel last Friday has become being asked to self-isolate and come forward for testing instantly if they develop even the mildest symptoms.

‘We are at a crucial point on the fight to support the COVID-19,’ a NSW Health spokesperson said.

‘It is completely essential town works together to limit the spread of herpes, by always maintaining good hand hygiene, adhering to physical distancing rules whenever possible and getting tested whenever symptoms occur, however mild.’

New South Wales recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with five confirmed cases from returned travellers in hotel quarantine, one from the pubgoer and another from the Victorian who drove in to NSW on July 7.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard explained contact tracing on Friday had linked the man in his 50s, who had visited the Crossroads Hotel, to an early on coronavirus illness from the Liverpool area.

Locals in Sydney’s Bondi are seen queuing to be tested for coronavirus on Tuesday (pictured)

‘It occurred to the tracing staff that this woman who had become positive in the last few days should have their facts revisited,’ Mr Hazzard explained.

‘What has been found is that particular lady which 50-year-old gentleman both attended last Friday night, independently, at a hotel.’

Mr Hazzard said the positive test results have ‘major ramifications’ as the a couple appear to came into experience of the virus at the same location.

A third infected person has become also involved.

‘The tracing is under way as we speak,’ he said.

New South Wales has recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, with five confirmed cases from came ultimately back travellers in hotel quarantine, one from the pub goer and another from the Victorian who drove in to NSW on July 7

A pop-up testing clinic opened at the venue from 5pm on Friday and anyone who visited the venue since July 3 and has symptoms are encouraged to come forward.

On Friday, Mr Hazzard also announced the ‘troubling case’ of a guy in his 20s who travelled to Sydney from Victoria with a caravan in tow.

Mr Hazzard said the person travelled 14 hours to the city ‘in the last few days’ and tested positive in the Sutherland area, southern Sydney.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Friday announced a 30-year-old woman and a guy in his 50s were found to possess contracted COVID-19 after visiting the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, the city’s south-west, on Saturday

Medical workers are seen giving coronavirus tests in Sydney’s Bondi on Tuesday (pictured) amid fears the Melbourne outbreak might spread to NSW

‘Quite a lengthy drive, 14 hours straight through, so I am told, and he is now here, I thank him for coming forward,’ he said.

‘I encourage others in a similar situation that may came from Victoria or Melbourne particularly to ensure you are on high alert.’

Mr Hazzard said he would maybe not yet name the caravan park as NSW Health continues to research the case.

‘We are looking at what other measures could be necessary for others in and around that caravan park, but obviously to begin all there has to be questioning to understand what his contacts might have been,’ Mr Hazzard said.

The Crossroads Hotel in Casula, in Sydney’s south-west (pictured) could be the source of a fresh outbreak

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 9,059 New South Wales: 3,474 Victoria: 3,560 Queensland: 1,070 Western Australia: 630 South Australia: 443 Tasmania: 228 Australian Capital Territory: 113 Northern Territory: 30 TOTAL CASES: 9,549 CURRENT ACTIVE CASES: 1,285 DEATHS: 107

The NSW-Victoria border was shut at 11.59pm on Tuesday for the first time in 101 years, as Victoria battles an additional wave of coronavirus infections.

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said health authorities continue to be investigating where in actuality the man – who is thought to be from metropolitan Melbourne – travelled through.

‘We are currently interviewing him to ascertain that information,’ Dr Chant said.

‘At this time, because he was travelling in a car and in a caravan and did the trip quite swiftly, we understand that he has maybe not had any, had minimal or any exposure on his route up here.’

The announcement of the two new coronavirus cases – the man in his 50s and the travellers in his 20s – follows the confirmation of a third COVID-19 case in the NSW-Victoria border town of Albury linked to two previous cases in the regional city.

NSW Health confirmed the case earlier on Friday after flagging it hadn’t made the deadline for confirmed case numbers on Thursday.

The case, a man in his 30s, is attached to two members of the family who tested positive to COVID-19 in Albury earlier in the day in the week.