Crossing Divides: The bomb maker turned peacemaker

Ali Fauzi is currently helping others turn their backs on extremism and intolerance





“I am an expert bomb maker. I can make bombs in just five minutes.”

Ali Fauzi was a crucial member of Jemaah Islamiyah, a militant group with links to al-Qaeda, that was responsible for Indonesia’s worst attack – the 2002 Bali bombing that killed more than 200 individuals.

“My brothers carried out the Bali bombing. It was huge bomb in the heart of the island’s tourist district.”

The team went to conduct a series of bombings in Indonesia. They were mortal attacks on major resorts and Western embassies. The seemingly sleepy village of Tenggulun in Lamongan, East Java was the team’s base camp.

Now Ali Fauzi’s assignment is quite different. He functions to assist former jihadis leave a lifetime of violence and to prevent new recruits by joining another wave of militant groups in South East Asia.

“The reality is that it is much easier to recruit people to terrorist groups,” he states.

“They only have to pull a trigger and lots of people will join them but the process of deradicalisation takes time. It has to be done step by step.”

And his brand new assignment has come at a high personal price.

“The threats against me are intense, it’s not just verbal attacks but death threats. But, honestly, I am not scared because I know what I am doing is right. I am ready and prepared to die doing this.”

It was movies of overseas wars – in Afghanistan, Bosnia along with also the Palestinian Territories, viewed on cell phones in their silent Javanese village – which prompted Ali Fauzi along with his brothers to join militant groups.

“We saw videos of the brutal attacks on civilians. I wanted to carry out jihad to protect the Muslim people from the bullies. With young, hot blood I wanted to fight back.”

While his brothers moved to battle alongside the mujahideen, in Afghanistan, Ali Fauzi remained closer to home, linking Islamic militants fighting to get a Muslim homeland from the southern Philippines.

“I really wanted to die there. I imagined my own death all the time,” he states.

“I believed that if I was killed in battle I would go straight to heaven and be met by angels there. That’s what our mentors told us every day.”

The 2002 bombings murdered 202 individuals





When his brothers returned Afghanistan, they put into practice what they’d learnt overseas.

In October 2002they had been one of a team that detonated two bombs targeting clubs in the Kuta region of Bali, the island popular with tourists.

“I saw it on TV and I was shocked, there were so many dead bodies,” states Ali Fauzi. “It led the authorities right to us.”

Two of his brothers, Ali Ghufron and Amrozi, were implemented while his third, Ali Imron, is behind bars for life.

Ali Fauzi, who claims he wasn’t involved from the Bali bombing, spent three years in prison for additional terror-related offences. That’s if his life took to a radically new direction.

“Police treated me very humanely. If they had tortured me then maybe seven generations after me would be fighting the Indonesian government,” he states.

“I hated the police, we thought of them as Satan. That’s what we were taught. But the reality was completely different. That’s when my whole perspective completely changed.”

He also fulfilled victims of bombings his team had completed.

“I cried. My heart melted, seeing the horrific effect our bombs had. That’s what made me really want to change from an agent of war to become a warrior for peace.”

Media playback is unsupported in your apparatus Media caption See what occurred when a guy who lost his dad in the Bali bombing fulfilled perpetrator Ali Imron

As the day call to prayer rings out over the Tenggulun village, prayer mats have been rolled out in a square in the face of the village’s most important mosque. They are only beside the office of Circle of Peace, the base Ali Fauzi setup in 2016 to divert people away from extremism.

The prayer occasion tonight is directed by 2 bomb sufferers, guests of honor in this village that was formerly the base camp to its militant groups that carried out the strikes that ruined their lives.

“I often bring victims to the community,” Ali Fauzi states, “as meeting them was the thing that destroyed my ego.”

On the display on the face of the point a picture video shows the wake of all of the bombs Indonesia.

It’s an outstanding assembly. In the crowd are authorities who detained members of the community, in addition to people who’ve served time in prison on terrorism offences.

They are listening to the victims of the bombing speak, through tears, about the pain they’ve endured.

In that the viewer is 33-year old Zulia Mahendra. He was a teenager when his dad, Amrozi, was detained, sentenced to death and later implemented for its Bali bombing.

Amrozi was dubbed the “smiling assassin” from the press since he showed no remorse during the trial, smiling throughout and rebellious into his passing.

After the assembly, Mahendra greets both bomb sufferers ) They hug and hold hands, and that he says sorry.

“I want to say sorry, not because I am wrong. But he was my father and these are the victims of my family’s actions. I have a responsibility to say sorry, on behalf of my father.”

Image caption



Zulia Mahendra had been 16 if his father was detained and then later implemented for the Bali bombing





Mahendra, also, has gone through an awesome transformation.

“When my father was executed, I wanted revenge. I wanted to learn how to make bombs too,” he acknowledges.

“But over time and with guidance from my uncles – Ali Fauzi and Ali Imron – they made me realise it was the wrong thing to do. And I joined their project to help other terrorists change.”

Image caption



Zulia Mahendra together with his son





“How I became who I am today was a very, very long journey,” states Mahendra.

“But I came to a place where I understood that jihad is not killing people or fighting, it can mean working hard for your family.”

One night, Mahendra states he looked tearfully at his sleeping kid and believed about his dad.

“I didn’t want my child to have to go through what I have. If I continued on my father’s path, my child too would be abandoned. I knew that the right jihad was to look after them – to protect them.”

But he states that he has friends who’ve united splinter militant groups in Indonesia, loosely connected into this Islamic State (IS) group.

“There are lots of reasons why a person goes in that direction – their economic situation, not having anything to do… what they are taught and who they are influenced by.”

Ali Fauzi collapses at the door of this Lamongan jail. This is a comfortable spot for him, having come many times to fulfill family members working time but also to function with fresh inmates to attempt to turn their life around.

“My deradicalisation work is not based on theory. It’s from life experience. I was a fighter and a terrorist, so I come into the cells as a friend.”

But he confronts immunity and is seen by some as a traitor for working together with the authorities.

“They say that I am even more of a kafir [unbeliever] than the police or jail guards. I regularly face online abuse and threatening phone calls. But it’s okay. I can handle it,” he says with a grin.

“Out of the 98 people we have worked with since 2016, two have come out of jail and gone straight back to their militant ways.”

“Deradicalisation is not easy because you are dealing with people’s emotions and way of thinking, you have to give them the right medicine. And sometimes we get it wrong.”

Sometimes they get it done directly.

Sumarno, he states, is among his achievement stories.

He requires me into a sterile area, in the side of the street away from the village. It was here Sumarno says he hidden weapons belonging to Jemaah Islamiyah, following the Bali bombing.

Image caption



Sumarno points to where he conceal weapons following the 2002 Bali bombings.





After serving a three-year jail sentence, Ali Fauzi assisted Sumarno setup a small company – a travel company that provides pilgrimage bundles to Mecca.

“Now I want to give back to society,” states Sumarno. “With this travel company, I hope that I can leave a life of violence behind me.”

Sitting within his smart air workplace in Paciran, that a 20-minute drive in the village,” he states he had been nervous at first around telling his customers about his abusive past, even cautious to not state which village that he was from.

But he begins the tour together with that which he calls his narrative of salvation.

“I say I am the cousin of Ali Gufron and Amrozi who were executed for carrying out the Bali bombings. I tell them: ‘I was part of their group. But thanks be to Allah I have been healed from that rotten way of thinking. And I am your tour guide to Mecca.'”

In an area in the side of the village mosque, an after-school club occurs. Children dressed in colourful clothes recite the Koran.

Some of their parents are behind bars on terrorism charges.

The teachers comprise Ali Fauzi’s spouse, Lulu, and Zumrottin Nisa, who’s married into Ali Imron.

“We stress to them that not everyone believes the same thing,” states Lulu.

“That there are people in our community who are non-Muslim and we have to treat them with respect as long as they don’t try to interfere with our faith.”

But she states they have not convinced everyone.

“There are those for and against our new mission. Those that are still militant don’t like us now. They stay away from us,” she states.

“We used to be one group with the same mission but we changed after the Bali bombing killed so many innocent people, many of them Muslims. There are others who haven’t changed.”

In May a year ago, a household of suicide bombers attacked three continents in East Java.

The dad went after a single, his teenaged sons moved after another, along with his wife and 2 daughters, age 12 and eight, blew themselves up in the third.

The attackers were a part of this Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) system, which can be loosely connected to IS.

JAD has completed a set of only wolf strikes against Indonesian security forces and religious minorities. The latest was a knife assault, with a young couple, contrary to the nation’s leading security officer, Wiranto.

Lulu Fauzi



Lulu Fauzi





In that the Circle of Peace workplace, Lulu Fauzi states she’s stunned girls are taking such an active component.

“My husband is working hard to make sure former terrorism inmates don’t go back. He is bringing them together and he has been able to turn around many people.

“But lots of individuals continue to be revolutionary. We may never truly wipe out it,” she states.

As we push through the village, Ali Fauzi’s phone is continually ringing.

He requires a call from somebody who has been published, having served time on terrorism charges. The individual needs help getting home.

Another telephone is from a mom whose son has been challenged by law enforcement.

“Dozens of people from our community went to fight with the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq,” he states. “Not long ago, a member of IS was detained by the police here. So militant groups still exist and they still threaten Indonesia.”

Now he is on both sides of what he describes as a struggle against extremism and intolerance.

“If we work hard and involve the whole community, then I am still hopeful that we can win this war.”