CrossFit sold after George Floyd backlash

CrossFit owner Greg Glassman has sold his fitness company, after stepping down as chief following outcry over remarks he made about George Floyd.

The comments, where that he asked why he should mourn for Mr Floyd, had prompted athletes, gyms and sportswear firms to cut ties with the business.

Incoming owner Eric Roza, a tech executive and co-founder of an effective CrossFit gymnasium, said however be “working hard to rebuild bridges”.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The value of the Crossfit business, which can be based on a branded exercise routine focused on high intensity work outs, has previously been estimated at about $4bn (£3.1bn). It is associated with about 13,000 gyms in 158 countries global.

“In the past weeks, divisive statements and allegations have left many members of our community struggling to reconcile our transformative experiences in the local box with what we’ve been reading online,” said Mr Roza, a former Oracle executive who is now working for US venture capitalists General Catalyst.

“My view is simple: Racism and sexism are abhorrent and will not be tolerated in CrossFit.”

In early June, Mr Glassman had courted controversy by answering a public health human body on Twitter that was saying racism was a public health issue.

Mr Glassman tweeted: “It’s FLOYD-19”, an apparent mention of the the coronavirus.

He followed it up with another tweet saying: “Your failed model quarantined us and now you’re going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd’s brutal murder sparked riots nationally.”

He also referred to as an affiliate “delusional” for questioning why CrossFit had been silent on the killing in Minneapolis.

Hours before posting the fateful tweets, Mr Glassman had told gymnasium owners on a private Zoom call which was leaked to reporters: “We’re not mourning for George Floyd – I don’t believe me or any of my staff are.

“Can you tell me why I will mourn for him? Other than that it is the white thing to do.”

What happened to CrossFit?

The comments prompted affiliate gyms to drop CrossFit branding and were rebuked by athletes, in addition to Adidas-owned Reebok, which said it was ending its partnership with the brand. The backlash trigger further reports that so-called incidents of sexism at the firm.

In a statement this month announcing his retirement, Mr Glassman acknowledged he had “created a rift in the CrossFit community and inadvertently hurt lots of its members”.

He added: “I cannot let my behaviour stand in the form of HQ’s or affiliates’ missions. They are too vital that you jeopardise.”

On Wednesday, in its announcement of the brand new owner, CrossFit shared a statement from Mr Glassman, which said it was “time” for him to move on.

“The world has changed but the magnificent human machine, the proven benefits of CrossFit, and its market opportunity remain unchanged,” he said.

Mr Glassman’s retirement was the latest corporate fallout from the protests set off by George Floyd’s death in the hands of police, that have reignited discussions of racism and prompted many firms to speak out.

