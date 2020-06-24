CrossFit Founder Greg Glassman is selling the company after weeks of controversy

The financial terms of the sale weren’t disclosed. The deal is expected to close next month.

The sale comes after weeks of controversy for CrossFit and Glassman.

Gyms — which pay an annual fee to CrossFit to make use of the brand — saidthey began dropping their affiliations after requests for the company to speak up in support of the Black Lives Matter movement went unanswered.

In the following days, hundreds more gyms dropped their affiliation with the company, and CrossFit lost major corporate sponsors including Reebok and Rogue Fitness.

Some in the CrossFit community have claimed the company was rife with sexism, in accordance with reporting by the New York Times.

Roza addressed the dilemmas in a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday announcing his acquisition of the company.

“In the past weeks, divisive statements and allegations have left many members of our community struggling to reconcile our transformative experiences in the local box with what we’ve been reading online,” Roza said. “My view is simple: Racism and sexism are abhorrent and will not be tolerated in CrossFit. We open our arms to everyone, and I will be working hard to rebuild bridges with those whose trust we have lost.”